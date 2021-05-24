Who Is The New ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member, Mia Thornton?

It’s time to make some room, because there’s a new champagne flute holder on “The Real Housewives of Potomac!”

On May 24, 2021, the season six trailer for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered, which revealed that a new star named Mia Thornton will be joining the cast. According to Thornton’s Instagram bio, the new ‘wife is the founder of a beauty company called Amilleon London, and a “regional developer and multi-clinic franchise owner” at a chiropractic company called The Joint Chiropractic. During the trailer, Karen Huger called Thornton a “breath of fresh air.”

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Thornton is also a wife and a mother to three young children. Although the name of Thornton’s husband is not yet known, according to PEOPLE, he is 32 years older than her. On her Instagram page, Thornton often posts photos alongside her husband and children.

In the season six trailer, it was also revealed that Thornton grew up in the foster care system. In one scene, Gizelle Bryant asks her, “So your mom gave you up?” In response, Thornton says, “No, they came and took me.”

The latest season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is set to premiere on Sunday, July 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Thornton Will Replace Former Cast Member Monique Samuels

According to The Jasmine Brand, Thornton was brought on to “The Real Housewives of Potomac” after star Monique Samuels quit following season five in December 2020.

“Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show,” a source revealed to The Jasmine Brand in February 2021. “Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace-will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore more people.”

Samuels announced that she would be quitting the franchise while filming an Instagram Live. Season five was a tough one for Samuels, as she was at odds with many of the ladies, including her former best friend, Candiace Dillard. Midway through the season, Dillard and Samuels even got into a physical altercation.

“It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said during the December 2020 Instagram live. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back.”

Thornton Seems to Get Into the Drama Right Away

Although it’s only her first season, it seems like Thornton isn’t holding back in terms of drama. In the season six trailer which was posted by PEOPLE, the new RHOP star is seen throwing a first full of salad at her costar, Candiace Dillard. Dillard then throws more food right back at Thornton.

However, Thornton isn’t the only one involved in the drama this season. The trailer also teased cheating rumors about Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie, as well as a blowout fight between Osefo and Gizelle Bryant. This season also promises drama between Karen Huger and Bryant.

