‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals if She’s Leaving the Show Following Exit Rumors

Mia Thornton is setting the record straight about whether or not she will be leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac” next season.

While appearing on a Dec. 2 episode of HollywoodLife’s “Pay Attention Puh-Lease!“ podcast, Thornton spoke more about her recent social media post that alluded to her leaving the Bravo franchise.

In November 2022, Thornton took to her Instagram stories to write an ominous message to followers that she has to “move on” for her “children” and “family,” which was captured by @queensofbravo at the time. Many fans took this to mean that Thornton was hinting at an exit from the “Real Housewives of Potomac.” However, she maintained during the podcast appearance that she would never announce an exit from the franchise by way of social media.

“I, by all means, wouldn’t go to social media to announce that I’m leaving the show, right?” Thornton explained. “But I was making an announcement that I just don’t have time to feed into everyone’s comments and opinions because I have to do what’s best for my businesses, my franchise partners, my investors, my kids, my family, my friends who are all heavily affected.”

Thornton continued, “You know, just because I can accept public scrutiny — I signed up for it, right? — doesn’t necessarily make it fair for people to go out and attack my partners. I have to do what’s best for them because that’s just the type of person that I am, and I just don’t think it’s fair.”

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star also added, “[Bravo’s] going to have to fire me [for me to leave the show].”

So far, this season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has not exactly been easy for Thornton. During their cast trip to Miami, she found herself in a heated altercation with cast member Wendy Osefo and ended up throwing a drink at her. This fight has caused a lot of tension and problems within the cast, and as seen in the midseason trailer, things only appear to get more dramatic for Thornton.

One ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Thinks That Thornton & Osefo’s Feud Is ‘Totally Different’ Than Other Fights From the Past

Even though “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has served up its fair share of drama over the years, Robyn Dixon maintains that the feud between Thornton and Osefo is “totally different” than the one that took place between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard during season 5. Samuels and Dillard’s feud began after they got into a physical fight during a wine-tasting event.

“I don’t even understand the comparison,” Dixon explained during a November 2022 interview with TODAY. “To me, it was two totally different things. … In my opinion, throwing water on someone’s face is messed up. But to equate it to Monique grabbing Candiace and punching her multiple times, I just couldn’t make the connection.”

Dixon continued, “It just didn’t turn into that situation. Like we weren’t like, ‘Oh my god, Mia’s horrible, or Wendy did this.’ It wasn’t one of those things where we were taking sides. It was just like, ‘okay, this has got to stop.'”

Wendy Osefo Said That This Season of ‘the Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is ‘the Best One Yet’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September 2022, Osefo admitted that even though it wasn’t exactly an easy season, it’s actually one of the best.

“It’s the best one yet!” Osefo said at the time. “As a professor, I always tell my students, ‘You can’t make statements without substantiating it with a fact.’ Well, this is the fact. This is the one season where everybody shows up. Everyone.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Teases ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17