‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Breakup Report May Affect Reality Show

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Marcus Jordan is in question. The reality star and former basketball player were very close, with Pippen throwing Jordan a welcome home party on season 6 of RHOM after he had been away from Miami for only five days. The pair had also talked about getting engaged and possibly having children together, but during the Super Bowl on February 11, fans started seeing signs that the couple may be parting ways.

Early in the day on February 11, Pippen shared a video to her Instagram story of actor Martin Freeman advising on following your inner voice, originally posted by the account “The Breakup Bounce”. Her next story slide was a poll asking “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

After seeing these cryptic posts, fans noticed Pippen and Jordan unfollowed one another on Instagram. The couple has yet to officially confirm the breakup, however Pippen has also removed all photos of Jordan from her profile, and on February 12 she shared another quote to her story which read, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely.”

Will Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Address The Breakup Rumors at ‘The Traitors’ Reunion?

While “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 6 reunion was filmed earlier this month before the breakup rumors began swirling, Pippen and Jordan are both expected to appear in the upcoming reunion for “The Traitors” season 2, which they competed in together.

Pippen and Jordan were both selected to play the game as Faithfuls, whose job is to try and sniff out those among them who are secretly playing the game as Traitors and “murdering” contestants each night. While Jordan was instantly very popular among the rest of the cast, he ended up being the second contestant murdered due to his ability to find Traitors and sway the opinion of the cast to vote with him at the nightly Round Table discussions.

Pippen was banished from the game one night after Jordan’s elimination after receiving the most votes at the Round Table.

The season 2 reunion is set to film on or around March 1, according to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and “Traitors” season 2 contestant Tamra Judge on her “Talking Traitors” recap podcast, and fans took to social media to react to Pippen and Jordan addressing their relationship on the reunion show.

“The Traitors” season 2 reunion is set to air on March 14 on Peacock.

Fans React to Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Alleged Split

Fans flocked to social media during the Super Bowl as they learned the news that Pippen and Jordan had unfollowed one another on Instagram. One fan tweeted a reaction photo of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce’s mother Donna looking intently at her phone with the caption, “Larsa unfollowed Marcus.”

Another fan quoted the tweet and added their own message, writing, “Everyone is ready for The Traitors reunion.”

“Traitors reunion is gonna be awkward,” another fan tweeted.

