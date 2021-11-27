LOOK: First ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ cast photo leaked

The first cast photo from the “Real Housewives of Miami” reboot has been leaked online.

RHOM will return after an eight-year hiatus when it debuts on Peacock in December 2021. Now, viewers are getting a bit of a sneak peek into the first cast photo from the new show.

In the photo, that has a nightclub Lisa Frank feel, are Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin.

In addition, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth will serve as friends of the housewives, according to Page Six. Those ladies were not pictured in the cast photo.

Fans were excited by the teaser, commenting about their hopes for the new season on Reddit.

“Why isnt Adrianna a housewife!!!!?!?!?!??!?!!!????? So annoying, she carried the original series!!!! Larsa and Lisa where both extremely forgettable, Alexa was ok but no allstar!!! Hope these newbies are spicy and interesting,” someone wrote.

Someone noticed the similar color scheme to another Bravo show, “This kinda looks like a knockoff VPR opening lol.” Another commented on the colors of the image, “I thought they would do a more tropical and brighter theme.”

Some fans were not impressed with the photo, “Immediately No…. Let’s hope this is not the real photo.” Others weren’t even aware there was going to be a show,” Who is this??? What is this???”

And another asked what many viewers were probably already thinking, “Now where is that trailer?”

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Was 1 of 2 Cities Canceled by Bravo

The first season of RHOM aired on February 22, 2011, with the final episode of season 3 ending on November 14, 2013. The franchise was the second city to be canceled, “Real Housewives of D.C” was canceled after just one season due in part to the controversy surrounding Michaele Salahi crashing a White House dinner, ABC News reported.

The show isn’t being brought back to the network, just the Peacock streaming site but perhaps with good ratings, it could return to the full rotation.

Who is Julia Lemigova one of the newest RHOM stars?

According to Variety, Julia is a former Miss USSR and is the show’s first cast member to identify as LGBTQ from the time she was cast. Other wives have come out after appearing on the show, in case you were wondering. She’s also married to tennis superstar Martina Navratilova, who the outlet confirmed would be on the show as well.

Who Is Guerdy Abraira, Another RHOM Newbie?

According to Guerdy’s Instagram, she’s an event stylist and is married with two children.

According to Screen Rant, she’s pretty successful, as well.

“Her company, Guerdy Design, has even been called one of the top planners by Martha Stewart Weddings, Harpers Bazaar, and Brides magazines. Guerdy was also featured in Vogue once after they covered one of the weddings she planned.”

Who Is Dr. Nicole Martin, the Third New Cast Member?

Nicole is a mom and an anesthesiologist according to her Instagram account.

