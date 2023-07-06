Milania Giudice Addresses Luis Ruelas Saying He Wore Her Grandfather’s Pajamas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice, 17, shared her thoughts about her stepfather, Luis “Louie” Ruelas saying he wore her late grandfather, Giacinto Gorga’s pajamas. As fans are aware, Ruelas told Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, that he “wear[s] [his] father’s pajamas at night to make [Teresa Giudice’s children] feel safe and loving” in RHONJ season 13, episode 8.

During the July 5 episode of her mother’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice stated that she does not believe Ruelas meant any harm when talking about her grandfather’s sleepwear. She suggested that she did think the comment was a bit strange.

“Nobody in life is perfect, like, everyone makes mistakes, everybody says stupid things, like, with the Louie and the Nonno’s PJ thing, like, that thing is still talked about, like yes, we all like — like even Louie, like — yes it was a little weird, but whatever, he didn’t mean it that way. Like, it’s like whatever, get over it, like, wrap it up,” said the 17-year-old.

The high school student then asserted that Ruelas, who wed Teresa Giudice in August 2022, “is a great stepfather” to her and her sisters, Gia Giudice, 22, Gabriella Giudice, 19, and Audriana Giudice, 13.

“What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half of these men in this world would never do that. Like, Louie is so amazing and like that’s what everyone doesn’t know,” said Milania Giudice.

The teenager then stated that her father, Joe Giudice, who lives in the Bahamas, would not be comfortable allowing Ruelas around his daughters if he was not a good person.

“He is an amazing stepdad, like come on, you guys know Joe, he’s like Juicy Joe, you think that he’s going to let anyone be around his girls who he doesn’t like? Like no,” said the RHONJ personality.

Gia Giudice Complimented Luis Ruelas

Gia Giudice shared similar comments about Ruelas during a panel, alongside her mother and stepfather, at the 2022 BravoCon, held in October 2022.

“He really does treat us like we’re his own, he does everything for me,” said the Rutgers University graduate.

While speaking to Us Weekly during the 2022 BravoCon, the 22-year-old also shared that she has enjoyed living under the same roof as Ruelas.

“He’s amazing, we’re literally like such a big happy family. We’re all so happy, living together has been great,” stated Gia Giudice.

Luis Ruelas Spoke About His Comment Regarding Giacinto Gorga’s Sleepwear at the Season 13 Reunion

While filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion special on April 20, Ruelas addressed his comments about his wife’s late father’s pajamas. He stated that he does not “sleep in [her] father’s pajamas.” He told Joe Gorga that his sister was getting rid of items while she was moving and found clothes that belonged to Giacinto Gorga, who passed away in April 2020.

“There were bags of clothes everywhere that never got to your father,” said Ruelas. “I took one of the sweats and I wore it one night, in just an endearing, good way, for your sister and the girls. When I made that comment to you, it sounded creepy, ‘I’m wearing your dead father’s pajamas.’”

The father of two apologized to his brother-in-law, stating, “I’m sorry if that came off that way.”

Margaret Josephs & Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Luis Ruelas’ Decision to Wear Teresa Giudice’s Father’s Pajamas

During the March 29 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Teresa Giudice stated that her father did not wear the pajamas Ruelas had put on.

“It was brand new pajamas that my father did not wear,” said Giudice.

Margaret Josephs also criticized Ruelas’ decision to wear his late father-in-law’s clothing. She noted that Ruelas, who began dating Teresa Giudice during the summer of 2020, never met Giacinto Gorga.

“It’s one thing if your children want to wear the shirt or the sweatshirt of the grandparents, but someone who didn’t know Nonno is wearing his pajamas, is a little ‘Twilight Zone-y’ strange,” said Josephs.

Teresa Giudice’s friend, Jennifer Aydin, also stated that if she was not familiar with Ruelas, she “would think it was weird.” She stated, however, that she believes Ruelas wore the pajamas because “he has not connection with [Giacinto Gorga].”

“Maybe this is the way you can be like, ‘You know, I love your daughter and I hope I have your blessing,’” Aydin theorized.