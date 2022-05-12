Fans Can’t Get Over How Old Milania Giudice Looks in New Prom Photos

Milania Giudice attended prom on May 6, 2022, and shared some photos of her look on Instagram.

Teresa Giudice‘s daughter wore a red gown that featured straps that criss-crossed on the back. She wore her hair up in a gathered low bun and had her makeup done professionally. Milania paired the look with a pair of black pumps with red bottoms, likely Christian Louboutins.

“My beautiful Milania going to prom,” Teresa captioned a post of her daughter. The 16-year-old also shared the same photos on her own Instagram feed, and shared some additional footage on her Instagram Stories.

Milania did not share any photos of the person who she went to prom with, but it’s possible that she just attended with her girlfriends.

Fans Reacted to Milania’s Prom Look in the Comments Section

Several “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans took to the comment section of Teresa’s post to react to Milania dressed to the nines for prom. Many have watched as Milania grew up on camera, making it hard to believe that she’s already old enough to attend prom.

“Wow, so amazing watchin your girls grow up on TRHW. Milania always made me laff, she was the naughty one, amazing seeing her as a beutiful baby mature into a beautiful young woman,” one person wrote.

“Oh my god !! I can’t believe this is Milania!! I’m rewatching #rhonj and the line where she says ‘I like nonno he is a cute little fella!’ She was such a character when when she was little,” someone else added.

“I can’t believe she is going to prom i@Remember watching her on rhonj and she was 3,” a third Instagram user commented.

And while plenty of people felt that Milania looked “stunning,” not all of the comments on the post were positive. Some thought that Milania looked too old in the pictures.

“She looks 30! That’s how girls get in trouble!!” read one comment.

“She literally looks likes she’s 30,” echoed another person.

“Much too mature and old looking for a prom. Pretty girl, needs to lighten it up,” a third social media user wrote.

“To much makeup and that dress is not for a prom she looks older,” added someone else.

Milania Made a TikTok in Her Prom Dress

Milania further showed off her prom look in a video that she posted to TikTok. She filmed herself walking in her dress, giving fans a full view of its front and back. Milania chose the song “Bound 2” by Kanye West as the background music.

“Walking ’round, always mad reputation. Leave a pretty girl sad reputation. Start a Fight Club, Brad reputation. I turnt the nightclub out of the basement,” West raps in the clip that Milania chose.

The feedback on Milania’s TikTok was almost all positive.

“That dress is my absolute favorite,” one person said.

“The Guidice girls always slay,” read another comment.

“U look so much like ur mom,” a third person wrote.

“Beautiful! Can’t believe how grown up you are,” added someone else.

“That dress is amazing and looks stunning on you,” a fifth comment read.

