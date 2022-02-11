Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania is All Grown Up in New Photos

Teresa Giudice’s third daughter is all grown up. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is mom to daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12, but it’s her daughter Milania who just celebrated her Sweet 16th birthday.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram page, the famous mom of four paid tribute to the birthday girl as she celebrated her milestone day at a party in February 2022.

“Happy Sweet 16 Birthday [Milania Giudice]. You are so beautiful inside and out keep shining like the star you are,” Teresa captioned a photo of her daughter.

But fans couldn’t help but notice how different Milania looked in the new birthday pics.

Milania Giudice Had a Lavish Birthday Bash as She Turned 16

In the social media photos shared by Teresa, Milania posed in a glittery green gown, dazzling jewelry, and full glam makeup for her party.

According to E! News, the party, which was held at the family’s mansion, included an elaborate balloon display from The Balloon Boss, and a huge cake from NY Cake Café. BravoTV.com noted that the “peacock-themed” party also featured elaborate floral displays.

But the birthday girl was the star attraction at the party. In comments to Teresa’s photos, many fans said her daughter looks just like her, and Teresa agreed.

“She got it from her Mama,” the RHONJ star captioned a photo of her with Milania.

Others just couldn’t get over how much Teresa’s mini-me has grown up.

“I remember when she was a baby, happy birthday to her,“ one fan wrote of Milania.

“What a beautiful young woman she has become,” another wrote.

“OMG where does the time go? I remember watching your family on the show when it started, and she was just a baby!” another chimed in.

“Thank you for letting us see you grow up from a funny spicy beautiful little girl to a gorgeous smart young lady on tv,” another commented.

RHONJ Fans Have Watched Milania Giudice Grow Up on TV

Milania was just a toddler when her mom made her reality TV debut on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2009. With the Bravo reality show now in its 12th season, fans have seen her grow from a creative child into a young woman. Some may even recall that Milania couldn’t “wait to grow up.”

When she was 10 years old, Milania started her own YouTube channel. At the time, she told People she liked to watch are “a lot of prank videos and videos with Play-Doh.” Her own channel featured wig demos and even makeup tutorials.

In a video titled “MAKEUP!! By Milania Giudice,” Milania told her subscribers, “I’m a kid! What am I supposed to do?” as she incorrectly applied concealer all over her face.

According to BravoTV.com, four years ago, Milania also starred in a music video called “I Can’t wait to Grow Up.” The then 12-year-old’s music debut was featured on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey” at the time.

The hip-hop dance track featured Milania singing about “chasing dreams” and future “goals.”

“I can’t wait to grow up / I got plans to blow up,” she sang.

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts