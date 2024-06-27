Fans Question Why ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Daughter Is Part of Bravo Special

Bravo fans are reacting to the guest lineup for Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” 15th anniversary special.

On June 30, 2024, the Bravo host will look back at 15 years of memories—with thousands of guests— that took place during his late-night show’s Clubhouse. In a statement shared with E! News, Cohen, 56, said he can’t wait to “celebrate the WWHL legacy.”

But when Bravo announced who the celebrity guests would be, some took issue with the fact that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her teen daughter Milania made the cut.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the WWHL 15th Anniversary Guest Lineup

On June 25, Bravo shared an Instagram post to tease the guest lineup for Cohen’s special. Giudice and her daughter Milania posed together in one of the photos.

The guest announcement also included “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks and Porscha Williams, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, and “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis. In addition, Dwight Eubanks, Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell, and even Cohen’s parents, Lou and Evelyn Cohen (who will serve as the bartenders during the special episode), were all featured.

“The Word of the Night? ICONS. Presenting the official lineup for @bravowwhl’s 15th anniversary special,” came the caption.

Giudice also shared a photo from her daughter’s Bravo photoshoot as she plugged the special WWHL episode.

Fans reacted in the comment section.

“Why Teresa and her daughter? She is not a housewife nor iconic 👎👎 I won’t be watching,” one critic wrote.

“This is great minus Teresa and her daughter, don’t need that!“ another agreed.

“Have we forgotten what an icon is? Certainly not this group,” another wrote.

Others were confused by which of Giudice’s four daughters was in the photo.

“Gia? Bad enough Teresa was included,” one commenter wrote.

“Stop trying to make Gia happen. She’s not a housewife and shouldn’t be,” another snapped.

“That’s not Gia,” another commenter pointed out.

Another wrote, “Can we please stop trying to make Teresa’s daughters a thing? Your audience DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THEM!!!”

But another fan pointed out that Giudice’s girls have been part of the Bravo reality show since its debut in 2009.

“@milania.ggiudice has been on the show longer than any other housewife on RHONJ,” one fan pointed out.

Teresa Giudice’s Eldest Daughter Gia Has Appeared on WWHL

Milania Giudice has appeared in 128 episodes of RHONJ, but her IMDb page does not list any “Watch What Happens Live” appearances. Her older sister Gia Giudice, however, has appeared on WWHL at least four times, including stints as a guest bartender, per IMDb.

Gia has followed in her mom’s footsteps with Amazon Live commissions and partnerships with Walmart and the clothing brand Shein. While she graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in criminal justice, some fans think Gia, 23, is eyeing a full-time spot on the Real Housewives.

In 2023, Gia told Us Weekly she wouldn’t be “opposed” to joining the main cast. “I feel like if the opportunity came to me that I would consider it, but maybe I would do it,” she said.

As for Milania, she graduated from high school in June 2024 and is headed to the University of Tampa in the fall, per Page Six.

