Real Housewives Rally to Help Find Missing Teen Girl

Several former “Real Housewives of Orange County” have shared missing fliers for an Orange County, CA teen runaway.

A handful of former RHOC housewives including Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Tanous have all shared information about the teenage girl who went missing in Ladera Ranch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, & Peggy Tanous Plead for Help From the Public to Locate Taylor Pantalemon Who Has Been Missing Since February 21

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor Pantalemon is considered a run-away.

Several of the housewives have personal connections to Pantalemon or her family.

Judge, who lives in Ladera Ranch says Pantalemon goes to her daughter’s school.

“Taylor lives in Ladera Ranch and attends same school as my daughter,” Judge wrote on Instagram. “If you have any information please text or call she’s been missing since Monday #missingchild #share #prayers.”

Fellow former RHOC housewife Vicki Gunvalson reshared Judge’s Instagram post.

Dodd is friends with Pantalemon’s parents.

“If you see Taylor please call or text the number on the poster ! I know Taylor’s parents Steve and @rachel_leigh_paige personally … and am praying for her safe return home,” Dodd wrote on her Instagram page.

“Hi Guys. I’ve been posting this everyday on my IG stories, but wanted to put it on here as well,” Tanous wrote on her Instagram, sharing a similar flier as Judge and Dodd. “Please say prayers and contact 949-887-0585 if you have any information to help bring Taylor home.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Says Taylor Pantalemon Is ‘Believed to Have Runaway Sometime During the Night’

#OCSDPIO Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Taylor Pantalemon, who ran-away on 2/22. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call us at 714-647-7000 pic.twitter.com/f5mqvbRcVT — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 27, 2022

“On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at about 7:30 a.m Taylor Pantalemon, 16, was reported as missing from her house in the unincorporated community of Ladera Ranch,” the OCSD news bulletin says. “Taylor is believed to have runaway sometime during the night. Taylor does not have her cellphone or vehicle with her.”

She is described as approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall with “dirty blonde hair and brown eyes,” according to the missing poster.

A Facebook post about the missing girl included a quote from her parents, “Our Taylor is missing. This is day 5 and I can’t wrap my head around this. We love you Tay. I know she doesn’t have Facebook or a form of communication that we know of but if you see this please come home Tay.“

According to a Facebook post, a candlelight vigil was held on Sunday.

“Wishing I was with my sister and her family right now to be with them for the candlelight vigil being held for Taylor Pantalemon in Ladera Ranch, California,” someone wrote on Facebook. “We love you guys so much and are praying for Taylor’s safe return home.”

An Instagram update posted on February 26 gave additional information about Pantalemon’s disappearance.

“Taylor left her house on the night of 2/21/22 between 11pm-7am,” the post reads. “We are not sure where she is or if she is with anyone. Today police are starting to actively look for Taylor because the missing persons report is finalized. Taylor does not have phone with her. She got back from Vegas Sunday night and went missing Monday night.”

The post also urges people to not continue a rumor that someone kidnapped her, as that information is incorrect.

Another flier says that Pantalemon might be wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

