Monica Garcia Warns Britani Bateman About Her RHOSLC Role

Monica Garcia has some advice for “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” newcomer Britani Bateman.

In a lengthy rant on her Instagram story, Garcia, who was let go from her full-time role on RHOSLC in the aftermath of a season 4 social media scandal, accused the newcomer of “faking” her situation to get on the show. She also warned her that she should worry about securing her job for next season.

Bateman’s main storyline thus far has been her on-and-off relationship with Donny and Marie Osmond’s nephew, Jared Osmond.

According to Reality Blurb, Bateman was demoted by Bravo after filming as a full-time Housewife. A source for the Mary Cosby Fan X account alleged that Bateman was demoted from a main cast member status to a lesser “friend” role after “faking her relationship” with Osmond for a storyline.

In August, Bravo announced the addition of Bronwyn Newport as a main Housewife and Bateman and Meili Workman as new “friends” of the cast. Bateman’s Bravo bio described her as “a practicing Mormon who is in a complicated on-and-off relationship.”

Monica Garcia Said Britani Bateman Should Worry About Her ‘Ratings’ & a Season 6 Comeback

In an Instagram story reshared by the Salty Housewives podcast page, Garcia was in a car holding a green Starbucks drink. She told her followers, “Get ready with me to destroy a basic [expletive] who didn’t even secure a snowflake.”

The “snowflake” reference is regarding not having a full-time Housewives status on the Salt Lake City-based Bravo show.

Addressing Bateman, Garcia said, “I just want to take this moment not to come at you, not to drag you as I so easily could. I want to come from a place of concern. Because I’m concerned about you.”

Garcia advised Bateman that she should be more worried about her “ratings” and job security than anything else. “Girl. I don’t know if you knew, but they are series lows. Series lows,” she claimed. “I really think you need to focus on your ratings because that’s a problem. …Because they don’t watch you, they don’t want to watch you.”

According to Bravo Ratings, the RHOSLC season 5 premiere drew a low 375,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

After touching on the show’s ratings, Garcia rattled off more things Bateman should focus on. “Number two. Securing your spot for next season as a ‘friend of,’” she said in her video. “That should be something you’re working towards. Maybe if you have a PR person or manager, they can spin this into a good thing. Because, you got demoted for lying about your storyline. So maybe focus on how you’re gonna come back for season 6.”

“Number three. The fact that the only reason you were hired is because of Jared Osmond,” Garcia claimed of Bateman. “The show didn’t want you, you know? They wanted him. That’s something we need to address. Ooof, girl. He was hired. You just had to come with him. Number four …he’s dragging you on the internet like crazy.”

Garcia also warned Bateman that she should watch out if co-star Mary Cosby doesn’t like her. “You need to be scared. She don’t miss,” Garcia said.

She concluded by telling the RHOSLC newcomer to work on self-reflection.

Monica Garcia Claimed Britani Bateman Created ‘Burner Accounts’

Season 4 of RHOSLC ended with the revelation that Garcia was the mastermind behind the Reality Von Tease troll Instagram account that tormented the other cast members for several years.

On her Instagram story, Garcia said she’s not surprised that Bateman accused her of creating a new burner social media account given her friendship with Heather Gay. “Britani, that was last season,” Garcia whispered in a sarcastic voice. “Baby girl, I’m going to need you to focus on your current ‘fake storyline’ that you are pushing on season 5. Because you weren’t even there for that. And I don’t even know you.”

In February 2024, Garcia alleged to the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast that Bateman spearheaded several burner accounts and blamed her for them. “The amount of people that have sent me voice notes from this Britani girl, of her blaming all these burner accounts on me, is astounding,” Garcia claimed to podcast hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

In addition, Garcia said it was Bateman who appeared to be behind several fan accounts focused specifically on Osmond.

On October 4, 2024, Osmond addressed the social media accounts in an X Spaces interview with the Mary Cosby Fan page. “The last thing I want to be is a typical Osmond with a fan page,” he said. “Britani definitely did not create it. We think it’s one of our mutual friends. I think it’s funny. Britani did not create that fan page.”

He also defended Bateman and said it was he who wanted to keep their romantic relationship off of the show.

Bateman responded to Garcia’s video by resharing a post from a fan account to her Instagram story. The post read, “Monica is thirsty. A six minute video? Talking about roles, you couldn’t even score a role, girl.”