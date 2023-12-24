Monica Garcia Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of RHOSLC Finale

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” newcomer Monica Garcia has caught fans’ attention in her first season on the show. The newest snowflake-holder first made headlines when the season four trailer dropped, and she revealed that she had been ex-communicated from the Mormon church.

As the season progressed, Garcia found herself at odds with each of her RHOSLC castmates at different points in the season, most notably Lisa Barlow. As the season reached its end, Garcia made headlines again when her legal battle with Heather Gay’s company Beauty Lab + Laser came to light.

It was reported that Garcia was in the hot seat for the upcoming season four reunion. Now ahead of the January 2 finale, Garcia shared a cryptic message with fans in the caption of her December 19 Instagram post.

Monica Garcia Reflects on Her ‘Housewives’ Journey

“‘She walks through hell with a smile because she owns her demons.’ I have been saying from the beginning that you all are going to see everything. All my flaws. All my mistakes. All the bad decisions I’ve ever made. Being exposed like this for the entire world to see is not for the weak. It’s not even for the smart. This journey is for the insane,” Garcia opened her December 19 caption.

Her post included a photo of herself, naked and sitting on the ground, drinking soda out of a McDonald’s cup.

Garcia went on to reflect on her experience joining the RHOSLC cast, writing, “It’s like putting yourself out there, naked and completely vulnerable, just for everyone to rip you to shreds over and over again on repeat. As if no one else has ever messed up in their own lives and you’re the only sinner to ever walk the earth. I knew exactly what to expect. This the game of the come up and what kinda come up would it be without people tryna bring you all the way down?? Opposition in all things.”

The season four RHOSLC finale trailer teased a big fight in the group’s final night in Bermuda, and many fans have speculated that some of the drama may have to do with Garcia’s lawsuit against Beauty Lab + Laser, although these theories are unconfirmed. “I am so ready for this finale to come out and I honestly cannot wait for you all to see it. Time for all the pieces of the puzzle to be put together. Until then… I’ll just sit here, wait, and sip on my drinky drink. 😈 😈 😈 😈” Garcia finished her caption.

Monica Garcia’s Divorce Was Finalized

Although there are still some mysteries with Garcia’s RHOSLC plotlines, one story that is wrapped up her divorce from ex-husband Mike. Garcia admitted to having an affair with her brother-in-law prior to filming which led to her ongoing divorce process, her second time filing for divorce from Mike.

The U.S. Sun reported in November 2023 that Garcia’s split was officially complete. According to the outlet, Garcia won full custody of the couple’s four daughters. Monica also got the couple’s Utah home, but was ordered to pay Mike out for his share in the property, amounting to $130,000. Mike was ordered to pay $2,636 per month in child support and an additional $4,000 per month in alimony.

