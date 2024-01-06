Monica Garcia Drops Hints About Her Future on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Monica Garcia said she is not sure if she will return to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” following an explosive argument with her co-stars on the season 4 finale.

Shortly after the finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” aired on Bravo, Garcia went live on Instagram to answer a fan who asked her if she will return for season 5.

“I have not been asked back yet,” Garcia replied on January 2, 2024. “I have no idea. So I do not know yet.”

Monica Garcia Posted a Cryptic Comment on Instagram

Garcia’s freshman season on RHOSLC was explosive from start to finish. On the season 4 premiere episode, she revealed that she was a former assistant of ex cast member Jen Shah. Garcia teased that Shah told her “dark secrets” about all the other cast members. “It is so crazy hearing them portray these perfect lives,” she said in a scene from the season 4 premiere.

Shah is currently serving prison time for a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly clients. Garcia revealed she was a government witness in Shah’s federal trial and testified against her.

On the RHOSLC season 4 finale, Heather Gay exposed Garcia as the alleged mastermind of the troll Instagram account, Reality Von Tease. The account, established in 2021, targeted Shah, but co-stars Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow were also tormented by the site for nearly three years.

“I know who you really are, and who you really are is the cyber-bully, internet troll Reality Von Tease,” Gay said to Garcia during the finale. “You have been tweeting and undermining and bullying all of us for four years.”

Garcia insisted that she only had a minor role with the troll account and that her “mission was to take down Jen.” “The other women were just collateral damage,” she said in a confessional.

Given the drama that ensued, it’s no surprise that Garcia is unsure of her status on RHOSLC, despite the fact that many fans think she “saved” the franchise by replacing Shah as the “villain.”

In an Instagram post reshared by @byewighellodrama, Garcia replied to a commenter who wrote, “The Monica show. Can’t believe we won’t have you on our screens anymore for a while.” “Or maybe never again,” Garcia replied.

Heather Gay Said She Will Never Film With Monica Garcia Again

The RHOSLC cast members are clearly upset with Garcia—Heather Gay flat-out kicked her out of Bermuda— so producers would be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to film with her.

In November 2023, Gay told Variety she has no plans to ever film with Garcia again. “I don’t think I ever will,” she said. “Ever.” “It’s pretty definitive for myself,” the Beauty Lab + Laser founder added. “I can’t speak for my other cast members but for me it is pretty clear.”

Other RHOSLC stars blasted Garcia on social media as she compared herself to the TV character “Gossip Girl.” “I, more than anyone, know nothing stays in the dark and everything comes to light,” Garcia said in a finale confessional. “I knew that this information would come out. Even Gossip Girl couldn’t stay Gossip Girl forever.”

“When you dream of being Blair Waldorf & Serena but you just have Cheeto stained fingers and a keyboard,” co-star Lisa Barlow wrote on X following the episode.

In an Instagram Live on January 3, a fan asked Barlow who will return to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” next season. “Who do I think’s returning next season?” she said. “That’s way above my pay grade. That’s a Bravo thing.”

On January 5, Barlow replied to a commenter on X who wrote, “Without Monica there would’ve been no season 4.”

“When you play all of your cards, you’re out,” Barlow wrote.

While some RHOSLC fans are already petitioning to bring Garcia back, others think she ended her one-season storyline for good. “The expose ended things perfectly! The group would never coexist with someone like this in real life so to keep the authenticity, she needs to go,” came a comment on X.

“IDK about another season but Monica Garcia will absolutely be on The Traitors 3,” another wrote.

“House of Villains S2 needs her as well,” another added.

