‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes Bold Claim About Her Firing After 1 Season

Monica Garcia doesn’t understand why she was fired from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”. The former Bravo star was let go from the show after she was unmasked as the mastermind of Reality Von Tease. The troll Instagram account tormented the RHOSLC cast members for several years.

In the RHOSLC season 4 finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” series star Heather Gay confronted Garcia on-camera during a cast trip to Bermuda. The mom of four was ordered to leave the premises on the spot. While she did reunite with the cast to tape the season 4 reunion, it was soon revealed that Garcia’s role on RHOSLC was one season and done.

During a July 15, 2024 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Garcia had one question.

“Why the [expletive] does Heather still get to be here?” she asked. “Because if you’re saying I don’t get to come back because I had a burner page, then shouldn’t she not be allowed to come back? Because she …lied to all the people. I mean, literally lied to everyone for like, a year, year and a half on her book tours, to her castmate’s face, to the network. I mean, what? So that’s why I’m like, it doesn’t make sense. Like, okay, you want my [expletive] off, and I shouldn’t be here because I had a burner account. You know, whatever. That’s great. But then Heather shouldn’t still be here either.”

Monica Garcia Called Out Heather Gay For Lying About Her Black Eye

In the RHOSLC season 3 episode “White Lies and Black Eyes,” Heather Gay turned up with a black eye but claimed she didn’t “want to talk about” how she got it. She dropped cryptic hints and changed her story throughout the season, at one point alleging that producers might know what happened. On “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 3 reunion, Andy Cohen stated that an “investigation was launched” in an attempt to determine how Gay was injured, but nothing was found.

In her rant on Yontef’s podcast, Garcia called out Gay’s cover-up of her mysterious black eye. After keeping the secret for a year, Gay finally alleged that former co-star Jen Shah gave her the black eye before going to jail.

“The fact that she took it so far to make up these stories about it being production, that maybe was involved in getting the black eye, that there were lawyers and investigators and police,” Garcia told Yontef. “So, it’s the magnitude. If you’re saying mine is such a big magnitude, and I can’t be there for that, okay, but then neither should Heather. If we’re really scaling this. Because people could have lost their damn jobs over the stuff she was saying. And I don’t think anyone could have lost their job because I had a burner page.”

Monica Garcia Compared the Situation to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In late January, RHOSLC showrunner Lori Gordon confirmed to Variety that Garcia would not return for season 5 because the other women “need a cooling off period.”

But Garcia claimed her former co-stars, which include Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas, made a “pact” to get her out.

“If you guys knew what I was going through behind the scenes with these women and not all of them, it would blow your freaking mind,” she told Yontef. “This was a hundred percent. They came together. They made a pact. There was nothing that was gonna break it.”

Garcia questioned why the women couldn’t film with her when other Bravo stars have been forced to film with people they don’t talk to. She referenced “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix continuing to film with her ex, Tom Sandoval, following his cheating scandal with her former friend, Rachel Leviss.

“If freaking Ariana and Lala and all of them can film with freaking Sandoval all again, get the f over yourselves,” Garcia ranted. “Like, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t get over it there. Like, I did nothing to them personally. And even if I did right, look at what they’ve done to each other, they’ve done crazy things to each other. … You can forgive [what they’ve done] but you can’t forgive me for re-posting the [expletive] Jen Shah said about you? … If Teresa [Giudice]can [expletive] flip a table, and they can still film,” she added.

Andy Cohen Previously Explained Why Monica Garcia Was Fired From RHOSLC

In February, Bravo producer Andy Cohen publicly addressed Garcia’s firing from RHOSLC. “Speaking on his “Andy Cohen Live” Sirius XM show, he said Garcia failed to properly explain herself to her co-stars when she saw them at the reunion.

“Here’s the thing,” Cohen said to co-host John Hill. “I said I think the reunion is the chance to come out and say why you did what you did on the season. And so Monica, I think, had the opportunity not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly in this case to the other women. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side.”

Garcia also brought a “Mean Girls’ style “burn book” to the reunion, which kind of fell flat. Cohen told Variety that he believes the former RHOSLC star meant the book filled with insults as a joke, but it didn’t help her case.