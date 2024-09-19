Monica Garcia Lands 1st Reality TV Gig Post-RHOSLC

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia was not included in the season 5 cast, but that doesn’t mean she’s off of reality television screens for good.

Garcia announced her newest reality television job on September 18, the same day as the RHOSLC season 5 premiere. “I’ve been keeping a little secret from you… The ‘House of Villains’ just got a bit chillier ❄️ So thrilled to be the voice of the house on SEASON 2 of [E!’s ‘House of Villains’] premiering on Wednesday, October 9 at [10 p.m. Eastern] on E!” Garcia wrote in the caption of her September 18 Instagram post.

Monica Garcia Will Not Be Competing in ‘House of Villains’ Season 2

Garcia’s post included a video, with her speaking directly to fans and clarified her role in “House of Villains” season 2, saying, “I’m back, bitches! That’s right! It’s the one and only Monica Garcia, and if you thought you knew me from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, think again. Because this time, I’m not just stirring the pot, I’m narrating the whole damn show!”

Garcia will not be competing in “House of Villains” season 2, which brings famous reality TV villains from all different shows together to compete for $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Instead, she will be the new voice of E.V.A. (“Evil Voice Audio”), a voice on a loudspeaker which speaks directly to the contestants, issuing challenges and notifying them when it’s time for elimination ceremonites.

E.V.A. helps host Joel McHale move the show along. Aside from Garcia and McHale, the contestants on the “House of Villains” season 2 cast include Wes Bergmann from “The Challenge”, Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”, Jessie Godderz from “Big Brother”, Richard Hatch from “Survivor”, Victoria Larson from “The Bachelor”, Larissa Lima from “90 Day Fiance”, Kandy Muse from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Camilla Poindexter from “Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas”, Safaree Samuels from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”, and “House of Villains” season 1 contestant Tiffany “New York” Pollard from “Flavor of Love”.

Aside from the competitors, special guest appearances are expected from Janice Dickinson, Tori Spelling, Bobby Lytes, and Jax Taylor.

“I think that’s enough of a Von Tease for now,” Garcia said to close out her announcement post with a nod to her time on RHOSLC.

How Did Jax Taylor Do on ‘House of Villains’ Season 1?

Jax Taylor’s appearance on the “House of Villains” season 2 marks his return to the house, after he competed on season 1 of the E! series when it aired in late 2023. Taylor was the first player eliminated from the competition, landing in 10th place, however he did still have a role in the series.

In the final episode of “House of Villains”, all of the eliminated contestants returned to cast a jury vote, which would determine the winner of the season. Taylor cast his vote for Tanisha Thomas from “Bad Girls Club”, who would go on to win the season, beating “The Challenge” star Johnny Bananas and “90 Day Fiance” star Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

