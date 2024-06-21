Monica Garcia Shares Message for Former RHOSLC Castmates

Monica Garcia ended her first (and last) season on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” at odds with the rest of her castmates (besides Friend of the Housewives Mary Cosby). Now, in a June 20 interview with Page Six, Garcia has something to say to former co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

“I haven’t talked to any of the other women [besides Cosby],” Garcia shared. “They are definitely holding true on their little alliance, their little pact. And I wish them well in hell. I’m kidding –– no, I’m so serious. Honestly, it’s been kind of wild. I haven’t talked to any of them.”

Monica Garcia Credits Herself With ‘An Incredible Season’

“I’ve seen all the things online that’s going on. Like the awards they’re accepting and things like that, and you know they’ll make disses in their acceptance speeches towards me. And it’s kind of interesting because Meredith accepted an award and she said, ‘This is for women everywhere, unless she happens to run a troll account.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh really? But if you punch your friend square in the face, you’re still welcome. Or if you steal millions of dollars from the elderly, you’re good,'” Garcia went on to tell the outlet, referencing Jen Shah allegedly hitting co-star Gay in season 3, and being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud.

The awards show Garcia referenced was the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, a June 15 live event for fans of the podcast “Las Culturistas” with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. During the humorous awards show, Marks surprised fans when she stepped out on stage to accept the award for “Best Picture: Literal Picture” on behalf of herself, Barlow, Gay, and Rose, for a photo of the four standing on the beach during the RHOSLC season 4 finale.

“This award is not just for me and my friends on a beach, but for all women, and all friends on a beach. Unless that woman happens to run a troll account,” Marks said in her speech to rapturous applause from the crowd, later adding, “‘Big Little Lies’, eat your heart out.”

“They like to diss me a lot, but I think at the end of the day, they know,” Garcia added to Page Six. “They know the truth. And we had an incredible season. As much as they like to paint me out of it, I was a part of it. So you know, it is what it is with them. They have a new season coming out. Good for them. I’m sure it’ll be great.”

The RHOSLC Cast Accepted Another Las Culturistas Culture Award

After Marks finished her acceptance speech and walked offstage, it was revealed that the RHOSLC cast won another award, “The Bene Gesserit Award for Most Slay Group of Women”. Rose, Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Gay each then appeared on screen, giving video acceptance speeches for the award.

“It is an honor to be a part of the women that slay,” Rose said, with Barlow adding, “It’s one thing to win an award, but it’s next-level when you win an award for having super human powers. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Being a Housewife you have to be super human.”

“Thank you so much, and the Salt Lake City snowflakes will continue to keep ‘Dune’ it right,” Katsanevas said (referring to the book and movie franchise which the award’s namesake, the Bene Gesserit, comes from).

Gay closed out the speeches by telling Rogers and Yang, “I am such a fan of ‘Las Culturistas’ and I the receipts, proof, timeline, and screenshots to prove it.”

