Monica Garcia Apologizes to Her Mom for Leaked Video

Monica Garcia issued an apology to her mother after a video of one of their arguments turned up online.

Hours after “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 finale aired, a video showing Garcia and her mom, Linda Darnell, arguing after an Easter brunch at Angie Katsanevas’ house, posted on X and Instagram.

In the clip, a woman who sounds like Darnell talks about getting more “screen time.” “The only thing you did was unite those four a**holes, that’s the only thing you did,” the woman says. “How can you forget that your job is to get on-air time? To get into as many scenes as possible. You gotta play nice.”

The woman also calls Garcia “an actress.” “It’s a job, it’s a show. It’s a reality show that you worked hard to get on,” she says.

Garcia accuses the woman of leaving her “completely in the water with these f****** b******.” She also accuses her of “siding with Angie.” Darnell is visible later in the clip as she continues to argue with her daughter.

On January 4, 2024, Garcia posted a screenshot of the video with a lengthy caption on her Instagram stories. “I full-heartedly believe in karma you are all just watching me live mine and I’ll deal with it. I’ll face it, I deserve it,” she wrote.

Garcia went on to allege that her former best friend leaked the video filmed in her home. “Everything happening to me exactly like what was done on Reality Von Tease,” she wrote. ”There has now been a leaked private video filmed in my home between my mother and I. I sent a video to my best friend in confidence. …I never thought she would do this to me but here we are.” She also accused her former friend of plotting a “takedown” of her with an arsenal of receipts from their three-year friendship.

“I do want to apologize to my mother,” Garcia added. “I shared this video with my best friend. It was not meant to get out. I did not leak this.”

Monica Garcia’s Ex Best Friend Tenesha Luckett Denied Leaking the Video

In the RHOSLC finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” Garcia became exposed as the mastermind behind Reality Von Tease, a burner Instagram account that targeted stars from the Bravo reality show. Garcia alleged that her former friend, Tenesha Luckett, started the troll account. Luckett, who works as Heather Gay’s hairdresser, admitted to being involved early on. But she claimed she did not run Reality Von Tease, did not start the page, and ultimately disassociated herself from it.

On January 4, Garcia shared a text thread that appeared to be between her and Luckett discussing the video. Hours after Garcia’s post about the video, Luckett denied leaking the clip. On her Instagram story she wrote, “Someone sent me a post [Monica Garcia] made on Twitter in regards to a video of her and her mom fighting. Let’s be clear. I’m not interested in tearing down her relationship with her mom. I would never leak that very intense and disgusting video.”

“I will publicly say I think the way Linda treated her daughter while I was around was disgusting and I would never waver on that opinion,” Luckett added. “That video wasn’t just sent to me. I’m not interested in burning down her house. I’m interested in defending my name in regards to the page she blamed me for. I pray they work through their personal issues. I’m focused on building my house not tearing her’s down.”

Monica Garcia’s Mom Said She ‘Begged’ Her to Do RHOSLC

Garcia’s mom appeared in several episodes of RHOSLC season 4. Following the Greek Easter brunch episode in which her daughter left her without a ride home, the two had a blowout when they met up to discuss their issues. In another scene, Darnell took her daughter’s car away to get her “attention” and suggested they go to therapy together.

In October 2023, Darnell posted to X to claim that she never wanted to be part of the reality show. “Monica begged me to do this reality show with her. Begged,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to do it. She told me all I had to do was cook and speak Portuguese. How did she return the favor? She did me dirty.”

“I’m too smart to try to go up against Monica, she’d chew me up and spit me out,” Darnell added.

Darnell also responded to the leaked video after she was accused of “being in on” her daughter’s alleged “deception.”

“I’m not in on anything,” Darnell wrote in the X app. “In this video, I was trying to coach my daughter to play nice and get along with her co-workers. TV is a job. That’s all it is & you gotta get along with your coworkers if you want to last.”

Monica Garcia Has Not Talked to Her Mother Since Filming Wrapped

Given their difficult relationship, it’s not a surprise that Garcia and Darnell have not talked since filming together for RHOSLC. In November 2023, Garcia told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” that some of her mother’s social media behavior throughout the season shocked her.

“I’m shocked,” she said. “I did not expect that low of a situation to happen It’s the retweets and the likes of awful things said about me that I’m like ‘You’re my mom,’ you know. So it’s been hard. That aspect has been hard.”

“We haven’t really spoken since we wrapped filming,” she added of her mother.

In addition, Garcia elaborated on the situation while speaking with People. “You know, she makes it easier because she goes online and has a lot of not nice things to say and retweet,” Garcia alleged of her mom. “I think my relationship with her has always been pretty volatile. I don’t regret bringing her on, I think it’s something that people need to see, honestly, to not feel alone.”

