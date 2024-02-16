Monica Garcia’s Mom Lists Range Rover for Sale Months After RHOSLC Blowout

Monica Garcia ’s mom, Linda Darnell, is selling the 2017 Range Rover that was featured on the Bravo reality show last season.

The pricey vehicle was part of a storyline on the fourth season of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after the mom-daughter duo argued over its possession.

In a February 2024 listing, Darnell used hashtags in her ad to make it clear she is selling the same car that she fought with her daughter over in one of the most disturbing scenes of the season.

Linda Darnell Posted the Range Rover For Sale Online

FOR SALE:

Monica Garcia's Range Rover

as seen on #RHOSLC

2017 159,494 miles $41,200

She had it wrapped with a new gorgeous rusty gold color after shooting. I can post a photo tomorrow. Only serious buyers please.

No delivery. Pickup only. DM me#Bravo — LDMillionaire (@ld_millionaire) February 16, 2024

In a post shared to the X app, on February 15, Darnell shared details of her used car sale. “FOR SALE: Monica Garcia’s Range Rover as seen on #RHOSLC,” she wrote. “2017 159,494 miles $41,200. She had it wrapped with a new gorgeous rusty gold color after shooting. I can post a photo tomorrow. Only serious buyers please. No delivery. Pickup only. DM me #Bravo.”

Darnell also answered a few questions about the car. When asked why she was selling it, Garcia’s mom replied, “She doesn’t want it anymore and it’s too big for me.”

Darnell also wrote, “Yes, the price is negotiable.”

Several commenters questioned the price of the vehicle. “160k miles for 42,000?!? That’s a joke,” came a comment on Instagram. Others felt Darnell was trying to make money off of her daughter’s Real Housewives fame.

And others joked about the high mileage amid allegations that Garcia used to drive by Jen Shah’s house before she was exposed for running the troll Instagram account, Reality Von Tease.

“I wondered why the mileage was so high and then I remembered all the driving by Jen’s house,” one commenter cracked.

It is unclear if Garcia is in agreement with the sale of the Range Rover. The former RHOSLC star previously told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” that she hasn’t “really spoken” with her mom since they wrapped filming last year.

Linda Darnell Threatened Monica Garcia With the Car in a Shocking RHOSLC Scene

While she was not an official cast member, Garcia’s mom appeared in several episodes of RHOSLC season 4, where their volatile relationship became a major storyline. In an episode set at a Greek Easter brunch at Angie Kastanevas’ house, the two had a huge blowup. Garcia ended up leaving her mom at the brunch. “I hate feeling like I wish I had a different mom,” Garcia said in the episode “An Olive Branch With Thorns.”

Garcia later shared that she was driving a rental car because her mom took her car away after their argument. “When I had to buy a new car, I pay for everything but it’s in my mom’s name, so every time she gets mad at me she takes the car,” Garcia claimed in another episode.

“She took my car after Angie’s Easter dinner and left me without a [expletive] car and my four kids. … This is what she said, ‘I want the car by 4 p.m. or I’m calling the police and saying it’s stolen.’ It’s sick.”

In another scene, Darnell explained she took her daughter’s car away to get her “attention.”

When she showed up in Garcia’s driveway with the vehicle, she said, “I come bearing gifts.” Sh then suggested they go to therapy together. Garcia took back her car keys and told her mother to walk herself home.

Darnell later took to social media to explain she took the car away because the loan was in her name and payments weren’t being made on it. “Monica had not made an on-time payment in two years. Two years. Not one,” Darnell wrote on X. “The first on-time payment came this year in October 2023. I’m not playing this game anymore. I am being maligned in the worst possible way.”

“She also promised in the dealership that my name would be off in one year. It’s been 26 months and my name is still on the loan,” Darnell added.

