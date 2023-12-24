Monica Garcia’s Mother Responds to Claims Regarding Her Family in Bermuda

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia’s mother, Linda Darnell, is speaking out on her daughter’s season 4, episode 14 comments on social media. According to Reality Blurb, Darnell was unhappy with Garcia’s assertion that she was the reason her family members refused to spend time with her daughter while the RHOSLC season 4 cast was visiting Bermuda.

In a December 12 X post, Garcia commented on rumors she had fabricated the existence of her relatives who are Bermuda residents. She stated that the show’s “[p]roduction spoke with [her] family in Bermuda.” According to the mother of four, her family members “signed stuff to film for [her] birthday and everything.”

“So people claiming I don’t have family there or it was a lie can continue to believe what they wish. It will not change the truth,” continued Garcia.

Darnell swiftly shared her thoughts on the matter, writing, “Are you also going to tell the truth about me not having anything to do with them backing out?” She also told her daughter to “tell the whole truth” about the situation.

Garcia proceeded to write a lengthy reply to her mother in a separate X post. She stated that she had attempted to call Darnell, who did not pick up her phone, about the matter. In addition, she suggested she did not appreciate her mother sharing her thoughts about the Bermuda trip on social media.

“But I see you’re available here. On an app. Where the world can continue to see this dysfunction,” wrote Garcia.

In addition, the RHOSLC personality stated that she “did believe that [her mother] had something to do with it” during her vacation with her castmates.

“You then talked to me and showed me texts and we cleared it up and now I know. However, that does not take away from what I felt and thought happened at that time. I was blindsided and I felt humiliated and embarrassed and crushed. However, I still have no idea what happened and why they backed out,” wrote Garcia.

Monica Garcia’s Mother Mentioned Her Daughter’s Vacation in a Different Social Media Post

Reality Blurb also reported that Darnell theorized the reason her family did not want to interact with Garcia during the production of RHOSLC season 3. On December 19, Darnell stated on X that she “did not sabotage the meeting.”

“I would never do that. Bermuda is a very small place. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody gossips about everybody,” continued Darnell. “I think my family heard gossip about all the fighting going on with these ladies and wanted nothing to do with the show. Or they found the Bravo contract to be too much. Either way, I don’t blame them one bit.”

Monica Garcia Shared She Has an Estranged Relationship With Her Mother

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Garcia shared she was surprised how Darnell has spoken about her on social media following the premiere of RHOSLC season 4.

“I’m shocked. I’ll be honest. I did not expect that low situation to happen. It’s the retweets and the likes of awful things said about me that I’m like, ‘You’re my mom.’ You know, so it’s been hard. That aspect has been hard,” said the Bravo star.

She also stated that she and her mother “haven’t really spoken since [they] wrapped filming” the Bravo series’ 4th season.

Garcia made similar comments regarding her relationship with her mother during a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“My relationship with my mother has never been great. It’s been up down, up down, all the time,” said Garcia.