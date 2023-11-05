Monica Garcia Reacts to Her Mother’s Social Media Posts About Her

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia shared her thoughts about her mother, Linda’s recent social media posts in the November 3 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Garcia seemed to reference her mother’s October 18 X post. In the upload, Linda wrote that “Monica begged [her] to do this reality show” for its 4th season. According to Linda, she was not interested in appearing in RHOSLC and believes that she “did [her] dirty.” She also denied Garcia’s claims that she “abandoned her” during her childhood.

While speaking to Judge and Mellencamp, Garcia stated that her situation with her “mother is bad.” She explained that she has not been in contact with her mother since the filming of RHOSLC season 4 wrapped.

“Seeing what she has been doing on Twitter is insane. It’s insane. It’s the retweets and the likes of the things that are nasty about me that I’m like you’re my mother,” said Garcia.

Garcia also discussed her issues with her mother’s social media posts in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she is “shocked” by her mother’s behavior on X.

“I did not expect that low of a situation to happen. It’s the retweets and the likes of awful things said about me that I’m like you’re my mom. You know, so it’s been hard. That aspect has been hard,” said Garcia.

In addition, Garcia shared her mother’s online posts have worsened their relationship while speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023.

“What she’s been doing online has kind of made it worse, for sure,” said the mother of four.

Monica Garcia Revealed She Has Received Messages From Fans

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Garcia shared why she decided to include her complicated relationship with her mother in RHOSLC season 4.

“I kind of felt like a lot of people hide their real lives. And I felt like for me, the only way it was going to work to be on this show was to be completely transparent,” said Garcia.

She explained she wanted RHOSLC viewers to not feel alone if they also were estranged from their parents. Garcia said she has received messages from fans who have shared that they appreciated her honesty regarding her relationship with her mother.

“From the first episode, until now the DMs are insane, with, ‘I’m so grateful that you filmed that. And thank you for saying that. And I’m not alone, and it was nuts seeing an exact fight I had with my mom, or dad or whoever,'” said Garcia.

Monica Garcia Addressed Jeff Lewis’ BravoCon Comments in a November 2023 Interview