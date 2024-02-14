Monica Garcia Clarifies Her Claim That Production Knew the Truth About Reality Von Tease

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia clarified claims she made during the show’s season 4 reunion.

On the February 13 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Garcia discussed admitting to being a part of the RHOSLC-focused Instagram account, Reality Von Teese. She noted that in the RHOSLC season 4 reunion, she stated that she informed production about her involvement with Reality Von Tease “the first time [she] interviewed” for the show. The reunion moderator Andy Cohen replied that she would have not been cast if she had informed production about her “burner account.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Garcia stated that she “told production when they came to [her] house when [she] was auditioning for [RHOSLC] season 3.”

“They asked me about it. They said, ‘Do you know who Von Teese is? Who runs that?’ And we had a discussion about it,” said the mother of four.

She stated that the members of production who were aware of her Reality Von Tease involvement did not work on RHOSLC season 4.

“Fast forward to now I’m on season 4, it’s not even the same people … I had four people in my home. Those four people weren’t even on the show, at all, in season 4. So production now that they’re like, ‘She never told us.’ That’s true. I never told them. I told the other people from season 3,” stated Garcia.

Judge interjected that production “changes people all the time” on the Bravo series.

An Executive Producer Discussed Monica Garcia’s Claim

In a January 2024 interview with Variety, executive producer Lisa Shannon, Shed Media’s SVP of programming and development, discussed Garcia’s claim production was aware she had uploaded Reality Von Tease posts. She stated that was not the case.

“We would never jeopardize the trust of the cast, nor would the network, nor would Andy,” stated Shannon. “Especially over something so seemingly silly — and not knowing that it’s going to pay off. We just would never do that. Especially with the entire cast — you’re really blowing up your relationship with everybody.”

Monica Garcia Explained Why She Did Not Apologize During the RHOSLC Reunion

Cohen discussed Garcia’s exit from RHOSLC in the January 2024 Variety interview. He stated that he believed Garcia could have remained on the show’s cast if she had apologized to her disgruntled co-stars during the season 4 reunion.

“What I love about reunions is it’s like the Housewives’ court of law. I think if Monica had come out and was able to sway even one of the women back on her side, it might be a different conversation right now,” said Cohen.

In a January 2024 interview with The CUT, Garcia explained why she chose not to apologize to her former RHOSLC castmates at the reunion. She explained she knew that her co-stars would have not been receptive to her apology.

“I am sorry that I ever involved myself in this account and that I got myself in this situation. The reason why I did not apologize is because I am not going to give a fake apology,” said Garcia. “At that moment, I did not have it in me to apologize, because the women were relentless. I felt like they still weren’t willing to hear me.”