Monica Garcia Is ‘Shocked’ by Sutton Stracke’s Comments About Her

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia reacted to comments made by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Sutton Stracke.

Us Weekly reported that Garcia took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts about Stracke revealing she is “scared of” her. Stracke made the comment while playing a “Real Housewives” guessing game in an October 2024 MTV UK interview, alongside Garcia’s former RHOSLC castmate Lisa Barlow.

In the November 3 Instagram post, Garcia wrote that she took issue with Strack saying that she felt “like she works at a nail salon” because she looks “like she knows everything.”

“The level of absolute FILTH this video has me completely astounded. ‘She looks like she works at a nail salon.’ @suttonstracke I am shocked. Shocked that you would say something like this, especially since we’ve met a couple times and had such nice conversations and I’ve always said how kind you were to me,” wrote Garcia in her Instagram post.

In addition, Garcia noted that during the MTV UK game, Stracke was trying to get Barlow to correctly guess her through a series of hints. During the game, Stracke repeatedly said she found Garcia “scary.” In addition, Stracke told Barlow she “should be scared of her.” When Barlow guessed RHOSLC alum Jen Shah, who is currently in prison for wire fraud, Stracke replied, “Why would you be scared of Jen?”

“I am SHOCKED at this conversation as a whole, but to also say ‘Why would you be scared of Jen [Shah]??’ You women are out of control and this is nasty for so many reasons,” wrote Garcia in her post.

Garcia also noted that Barlow told Stracke she got her information about the RHOSLC cast from a nail salon worker.

“Also, I haven’t gone to that nail girl since she started doing Angie [Katsanevas] back at the beginning of season 4. Once again with your lies, Lisa. Absolute TRASH,” continued Garcia in her Instagram post.

Fans Shared Their Support for Monica Garcia

Several fans flocked to the comments section of Garcia’s November 3 Instagram post to share their support.

“Thats insane like they can’t stop talking about u , they are both so wrong for that, we all know that you are amazing Monica that’s why we all love you 🙌!” wrote one commenter.

“Too grown to be acting like mean girls,” added another.

“They’re intimated [sic] by you Monica. You’re real and intelligent,” shared a different person.

“Kinda love that they can’t stop talking about you tho 😂 love you or hate you, they’ll never forget you! 🙌❤️,” commented a social media user.

Monica Garcia Left RHOSLC After 1 Season

Garcia began starring on RHOSLC during its 4th season, which premiered in 2023. During the season 4 finale, Heather Gay revealed to her castmates that Garcia had been one of the content creators of the RHOSLC Instagram gossip page “Reality Von (Tea)se.” Garcia’s RHOSLC contract was not renewed after season 4.

While speaking to ABC4 in September 2024, Garcia said she was let go from the series because the RHOSLC cast no longer wanted her as a castmate. In addition, she said she will not watch RHOSLC season 5.

“I made that decision when I found out I wasn’t coming back. I just don’t think I’ll be popping my popcorn,” said Garcia during the episode.

Garcia also told ABC4 the “Reality Von (Tea)se” page was “a dumb decision.”

“But did it also get me to where I’m at? Sure … I didn’t think. At the time, it was acting out on all emotions,” said Garcia during the interview.

Monica Garcia Discussed Her Life After RHOSLC

Garcia said she had some positive experiences while filming RHOSLC in a July 2024 interview with “Behind the Velvet Rope.”

“I honestly feel like it wasn’t terrible. Production was amazing,” said Garcia on the podcast episode. “Bravo was amazing. Andy Cohen was amazing. The women were not.”

Garcia also said she had difficulty as she was the “only new girl” in RHOSLC season 5. She said the situation was “brutal.”

“That wouldn’t be easy for anyone. You know what I mean? It was definitely an uphill battle. For sure,” said Garcia.