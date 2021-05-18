Former Real Housewife’s Family Member Killed in Shooting

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels is asking for prayers after she announced that her cousin, Jacque Sheppard Jr., 34, was killed this past weekend after being shot multiple times.

According to Page Six, Samuels’ cousin was killed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” Police are currently investigating the shooting. Sheppard leaves behind his 13-year-old son.

On May 15, 2021, Samuels announced the tragic news on her Instagram page, commemorating her cousin with a photo of them together and an emotional caption.

“This hurts so much,” the former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star wrote. “Can barely sleep… unbelievable. Please say a prayer for my fam. My cousin was killed last night. One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He’s always smiling and takes care of everyone. He’s a great dad to his son and minds his business. We live in an evil world where life is not valued anymore and it’s sad. Thank you all for the prayers. My cousins (his sis and bro) need them so badly right now. I don’t even know what to say.”

Samuels was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” during seasons two through five. The star is married to Chris Samuels, a former Washington Football Team player. In December 2020, Samuels announced that she would be leaving RHOP in an Instagram Live video. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said during the Instagram live at the time.

Many Bravo Stars Sent Their Condolences

After Samuels announced her cousin’s tragic passing, many Bravo stars commented words of support in the comment section of her Instagram post. Samuels’ former castmate and friend on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Karen Huger, wrote, “Sending prayers your way.” The ladies from the cast of “The Real Housewies of Dallas” also chimed in, with Brandi Redmond writing, “Sending my love and prayers,” and D’Andra Simmons writing, “I’m sending prayers your way.”

Toya Bush-Harris from “Married to Medicine” also had some kind words for Samuels. In the comment section, Bush-Harris wrote, “So sorry for your loss.”

Samuels Visited the Site Where Sheppard Was Killed

On May 17, 2021, Samuels posted another emotional Instagram post about her cousin, sharing that she and her family had gone to the scene of the shooting over the weekend. “Still trying to comprehend what has happened but one thing about my family is when we come together the healing begins,” Samuels wrote. “We went to the place where my cousin Tuff (Jacque) took his last breath. We prayed, we embraced, lit candles and we let balloons drift in his memory. Please keep his son in your prayers.”

Samuels also thanked her followers for their love and support during this difficult time for her family. “Thank you so much for all of the prayers, messages of encouragement, phone calls and texts,” Samuels wrote. “Our entire family is beyond blessed and grateful for the love and support.”

Additionally, Samuels urged her followers to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office if they had any information about the devastating shooting.

