Real Housewives Star Defends Porsha Williams Amid Stripper Accusations

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels defended her friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta member Porsha Williams amidst the allegations that she slept with a stripper.

While on a cast trip earlier this season for fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, it was rumored that Williams slept with the stripper hired for the event, Bolo, as well as Tanya Sam. However, Samuels isn’t buying it.

“Well, one thing about Porsha, she is a grown-behind woman!” Samuels said during a March 17 appearance on the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast. “She was single at the time. IF she had done it, she would admit it! There would be no reason for her to lie. She has nothing to prove to anybody. And another thing I know about Porsha is she can handle the heat. So, uh, people can say whatever they want, she knows her truth and you know, that’s my girl. I will always 100% have her back. I’m here for her. If she wanted to do whatever she wanted to do, look, she’s grown, she can do it. If she says she didn’t do it, she didn’t do it.”

Over the past few years, Samuels and Williams have formed a friendship with each other and even went on vacation together in 2019. Samuels was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac during seasons two through five.

Monique Samuels Thinks That the Editing of ‘Strippergate’ Was Shady

While appearing on #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast, Samuels also warned that viewers should take the “strippergate” episode with a grain of salt. The former Real Housewives of Potomac star explained that sometimes, the editing can be misleading.

“When you’re watching these shows — and I think that’s probably why I look at [the Bolo and Porsha rumors] because I know what happens behind the scenes,” Samuels said. “I know what [producers] will go through in order to make a story look like something more. You know, uhm, so I don’t fall for it anymore.”

Samuels continued, “It kind of makes it a little hard to watch reality TV, having been on reality TV, because I can already see that parts, where I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, a producer probably asked her to, you know, prompted that question.’ Or, you know, they probably left out a whole hour and changed the time-stamp and you know, there’s so much that can happen. You know, Bolo driving away, and it says whatever time-stamp, it could’ve been a random car pulling off and they’re making it look like it was him. Like, there’s so much trickery, I just can’t fall for it!”

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Wanted Producers to Cut the Cameras at the Party

Even though some footage from the after-hours of the bachelorette party ended up being shown, the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was not too happy about it. “Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so that we can actually have fun,” Kandi Burruss said to the producers during the episode. After the producers left, the women covered up the rest of the cameras in the house, but that didn’t seem to work too well, clearly.

Viewers can watch more of the aftermath of “strippergate” play out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday night on Bravo at 8/9c.

