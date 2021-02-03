Why This Real Housewife Will Never Return to The Show

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels revealed why she would never return to the show.

After a tumultuous season, Samuels announced that she would not be returning to the show. Now, in a new interview with HollywoodLife, she expanded more about her decision.

“I will never be back on that show because too much has happened and to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready,” Samuels said during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live with HollywoodLife on January 29. “Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband has not been apologized to.”

Samuels continued, “The tip of the iceberg for me was that third part of the reunion! When they asked me to come back I was like, ‘Oh, OK, well let me go ahead and come back and redeem myself and have a great season 6,’ and I had the intention and hopes that they would show what really happened for the last, final part of the reunion. And when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Wow. Why am I here exactly?’ I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the platform. I’m like, ‘This is just to much!’ The hate is real, so I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t have to deal with this, so I’m not.’”

Monique Samuels Announced Her Departure on Instagram Live

Following the premiere of the third part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Samuels took to Instagram Live to tell her fans that she wouldn’t be returning for the next season. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said during the Instagram live. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back.”

Samuels continued, “And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Monique Samuels Had a Tough Season on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

This past season of The Real Housewives of Potomac was a tough one for Samuels, as she fell out with many of her fellow castmates and even got into a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard. During the reunion, Samuels revealed that she was upset with the cast due to the fact that they brought up rumors on camera that had been spread about her youngest son, Chase Samuels, by an ex-friend.

“The rumor that this ex-friend was starting about me, she said that I was having an affair with the trainer, and that my pregnancy was not by Chris,” Samuels revealed during a September appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast. “As nasty as that sounds, this is why I played it cool. Because I did not want to have to talk about this on the show. I did not want to have to confront people because my desire is to protect my child. But now, the whole cat is out of the bag.”

