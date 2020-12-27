Monique Samuels Cheating and Paternity Rumors: What We Know

During the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 reunion, Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, confront the other women about the alleged “lies” that they claim were being spread about them by members of the cast. But what, exactly, are these lies, and where did they come from?

Earlier this season, during episode two, Samuels insinuated that there were rumors being spread about her and her family by former friend and castmate, Charisse Jackson-Jordan. In a confessional, Gizelle Bryant revealed what the rumors spread by Jordan allegedly were. “The word on the street is Monique and her trainer were a wee bit too close for comfort,” Bryant said during a confessional. “Her and the dude were out in public together, a lot, and were seen. And big boy found out, and Charisse has found out.”

However, Samuels later revealed that what Bryant said on the show wasn’t the actual rumor that was spread, and that there was much more to the story.

Monique Samuels Said That the Actual Rumor Was Much Worse

During a September appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Samuels explained that the rumor that was being spread about her and her husband was much worse than what Bryant had said on the show. “The one Gizelle referenced was not the rumor. She just created that,” Samuels explained on the podcast. Samuels went on to say that the rumor was created by an “ex-friend,” and that Charisse Jackson-Jordan had been spreading it around Potomac.

“The rumor that this ex-friend was starting about me, she said that I was having an affair with the trainer, and that my pregnancy was not by Chris,” Samuels revealed. “As nasty as that sounds, this is why I played it cool. Because I did not want to have to talk about this on the show. I did not want to have to confront people because my desire is to protect my child. But now, the whole cat is out of the bag.”

During the podcast episode, Samuels also explained why her fallout with Jordan also extended into her friendship with Candiace Dillard. “The situation with Charrisse is not an issue of, ‘Oh she brought her around and I didn’t know they were friends,'” Samuels said. “Charrisse had been involved in helping facilitate some very nasty stuff about me … so when Candiace then brought her around on camera, that to me was signaling like ‘Woah, you’re being messy and you already know what she’s capable of.’ I was like, ‘I thought we were supposed to be friends.’ We had just had a conversation about all of this, so for her to act like she doesn’t know why I’m upset with Charrisse, I was baffled.”

Samuels and her husband welcomed their son, Chase Samuels, in November 2018.

Monique Samuels Went on Instagram Live to Further Explain the Story

On August 11, Samuels and her husband took to Instagram live to talk more about the rumor that her child, Chase, wasn’t her husband’s. Samuels began by explaining that her ex-friend allegedly fed this rumor to production before filming for Season 4, but that “nobody would believe it.” Then, the ex-friend went to cast members with the story, which is where it allegedly took off. Samuels claimed that the other women wanted to use the rumor for a storyline on the show. “A few women on the show wanted to bring it to camera, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to take her down,'” Samuels alleged on Instagram live. “‘We’re gonna expose her.’ They wanted to bring this nonsense to the show.”

Samuels then claimed that Dillard, Bryant, and Robyn Dixon had dinner after Andy Cohen’s baby shower, and it was there that they allegedly began speaking about how they were going to use this rumor on the show and during the Season 4 reunion. “Apparently, Gizelle starts saying that she is going to bring this to the reunion and I’m going to tell people that Chase isn’t Chris’,” Samuels said. “Whoever was at the dinner, was basically like, that’s not gonna fly. Candiace spoke up and said ‘Chase looks just like Chris,’ so they had to go from a different angle, I guess. I didn’t know about any of this until Karen calls me…”

Samuels claimed that, besides Huger, no one told her about this alleged plot until she asked Dillard about it before they started filming Season 5. However, Samuels said that Dillard left out her part in it. “I’m finding out bits and pieces as we go along,” Samuels said. “I’m not going to talk about people’s kids, and I’m not going to spread lies and rumors.”

Many of the women who were alleged to be a part of this plot have denied being involved. The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs on December 27 at 9/8c.

