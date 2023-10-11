Morgan Wade’s Ex Makes Claim About Her ‘Type’ Amid Kyle Richards Dating Rumors

Kady Cannon spoke out about Morgan Wade’s rumored romantic relationship with Kyle Richards.

The “Temptation Island” alum, who claims to have dated the country music singer from November 2021 to August 2022, per OK magazine, was a guest on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast in October 2023.

During the interview, Cannon hinted that the recently separated “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star fits Morgan’s usual “type” in one way.

Kady Cannon Says Morgan Wade Likes to Date ‘Older Women’

In July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky had separated. The report coincided with rumors that Richards had an affair with Wade.

The “Wilder Days” singer, 28, and the RHOBH star 54, have been friends since early 2022.

Cannon told Yontef that she believes Wade’s relationship with Richards is “authentic,” and she pointed to matching rings and tattoos that the two share. “You don’t get a matching tattoo with somebody and wear matching rings with “somebody unless it’s authentic,” Cannon said.

“They are sharing photos like very cheek to cheek,” she added. “Selfies on vacation, and they’re on vacation together all the f****** time. Kyle and Morgan. …They’re kind of like, fueling the fire, as opposed to trying to put it out.”

When asked what Wade’s “type” is, Cannon said, “I really don’t know because I’ve seen some of her exes and they’re kind of all over the place.”

She then revealed one specific thing she noticed about Wade’s “type.” “I mean, older women,” she said. “That’s all I know specifically. I’m older than her too. Not older than Kyle,” Cannon, 35, added.

Fans have had a lot to say about Richards’ friendship with Wade and their 26-year age difference. After the two were spotted hanging out wearing matching ripped jeans and trucker caps, fans reacted on social media. “I’m here for Kyle in her college phase,” an Instagram user wrote.

But another noted that Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah, is six years older than Wade. “Dating someone younger than someone you gave BIRTH to 😩😩😩😩 I cannot,” one commenter wrote.

Richards and Wade have both denied that they are romantically involved. “We’re friends,” Wade told People in September. “The Internet’s a dumb place. …It’s just been such a great friendship.”

Morgan Wade Used to Date her Bandmate Joe Link

Wade has been mostly private about her romantic life and has not publicly confirmed a past relationship with Cannon. According to Us Weekly, Wade previously dated Joe Link, who, like her, lives in Virginia and was a member of her band The Stepbrothers.

An article first published in the Floyd Press recalled that Wade started singing publicly in 2015 in an attempt to win her then-boyfriend Link back after he broke up with her. Not only did the two reconcile, but Link played keyboard, mandolin, and harmonica in Wade’s band.

In a 2018 interview with WSLS 10 News, Wade was asked how her band got their start. She pointed to Link, who was standing to the side with the rest of their bandmates, and said, “He broke up with me. I wrote a song to get him back. It worked. It’s been a few years now….”

It is unclear when Wade and Link broke up for good, but she still follows him on Instagram. Heavy has reached out to Link for comment on the current status of his relationship with Wade.

In May 2023, Link shared a post to announce that he is working as an agent for The Agency DC. The Agency is the real estate brokerage firm founded by Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. The post read: “Joe brings his extraordinary skills and unique perspective to our brokerage, and we are so excited to have him on board.”

According to his bio on the Agency Website, Link is a “VA native with years of experience in the real estate industry.” On his Instagram bio, Link noted that he is a licensed real estate agent in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

