Morgan Wade Explains How She Bonded With Kyle Richards

Morgan Wade shared new details about her friendship with Kyle Richards.

The country singer, 28, and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 54, have been friends since early 2022, but their close bond has caused some to speculate that the two are dating, especially since Richards has since announced her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

In an August 2023 interview, Wade set the record straight about her unlikely friendship with the RHOBH OG and opened up about how they bonded.

Morgan Wade & Kyle Richards Have a Lot in Common

Morgan Wade was born about a year before Richards married Umansky, and Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah is actually six years older than the singer. Still, the age gap between the two friends is not an issue for them.

In February 2022, Richards shared an Instagram photo of the first time she met Wade in person and wrote, “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞.”

In an August 2023 interview with People, Wade revealed that she and Richards have a lot more in common than people may think. Not only do they have similar heart tattoos, but they both live a sober lifestyle and share the same workout trainer, Cory Gregory.

Richards has been open about her issues with anxiety, and Wade also confirmed to TMZ that doing Gregory’s workout daily reduces her own anxiety.

The workouts, coupled with Wade and Richards’ mutual sobriety journeys, have also transformed their bodies. In 2020, Wade posted to Facebook to show how much her body has changed since she got sober in 2017. And Richards has repeatedly claimed that quitting alcohol is one of the biggest reasons for her recent weight loss.

The two pals have another major thing in common. Twenty years after Richards lost her mother, Kathleen Dugan, to breast cancer, Wade will undergo a double mastectomy after finding she has the RAD51D gene and is at higher risk of developing the disease. The “Wilder Days” singer told People that Richards used her connections to help her find a doctor.

“She helped me connect with some really good surgeons,” Wade told the outlet. “She’s just really been there for me with all that. It’s just been such a great friendship. … She’s been such a great person to have in my corner to help me navigate stuff. I didn’t have anybody like that, and all this stuff was so new to me.”

Morgan Wade Doesn’t Like the Attention Her Friendship With Kyle Richards Has Brought Her

Wade has become frustrated with online gossip about her friendship with Richards. In an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM in August 2023, she admitted the rumors about her personal life have been “a lot” to handle.

“It’s weird, it’s strange,” she said. “You wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I’m not used to that at all. I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

Wade also told the Los Angeles Times that some outlets are “just making [stuff] up” about her relationship with Richards. “Some of this stuff is so damn far-fetched,” she said in August 2023. “I’m a real person. And I haven’t really been treated like that,” she added of her new role as tabloid headliner.

Wade became distraught when she was first thrust into the headlines over her friendship with Richards, and the RHOBH star admitted she felt bad about that. “I carried some guilt for having her be a victim of this because of me. I felt like it was collateral damage and I felt guilt about that, you know?” Richards told the New York Times in August 2023.

That same month, Wade and Richards opted to poke fun at the rumors about their relationship with a steamy music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me.”

