Naomie Olindo Gives Update on Relationship With Ex Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo

Naomie Olindo opened up about her hookup with her ex-boyfriend, Craig Conover, as well as his current relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

The “Southern Charm” stars dated for three years before their 2017 split, according to People. Olindo went on to date Metul Shah, but they broke up in 2021 amid a cheating scandal.

Conover has officially been dating DeSorbo since last fall, but shortly after his split from Natalie Hegnauer — and before he was exclusive with DeSorbo — he hooked up with Olindo. In August 2021, Reddit users noted that both Conover and Olindo’s Instagram stories indicated that they were in Las Vegas at the same time, and on the “Southern Charm” season 8 premiere, they both admitted they met up last summer.

In a new interview, Olindo addressed her tryst with Conover and dished on what she thinks of his serious new relationship with DeSorbo.

Naomie Olindo Considered Her Hookup With Conover to Be a ‘Comfort Thing’

In a June 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Olindo revealed that other people — and “Southern Charm” producers — made the hookup “a much bigger deal than it was to me and Craig.”

“It was sort of like a time and place thing where it’s like, ‘OK, I know you, I trust you,’ we were both like fresh off breakups,” she explained. “This is a really long time ago now, but it was never like, ‘Oh, we need to get back together, blah, blah.’ It was just like a comfort thing — a very temporary comfort thing.”

During an episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast in February 2022, Olindo admitted that fans wanted to see her and Conover get back together, but she made it clear that she is “definitely not” going to date the Sewing Down South founder ever again

“You’ll just have to watch the show, I guess. I aired it all out on there,“ she added.

In the “Southern Charm” trailer, Conover was seen admitting to hooking up with his ex in Las Vegas. Because DeSorbo wasn’t exclusive with Conover at the time, she wasn’t mad about the news. In May 2022, the “Summer House” star told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, “If you’re gonna hook up with your ex-girlfriend, you should do it in Vegas.”

Naomie Olindo Said She Likes Craig Conover’s Girlfriend

Viewers will see the relationship situation play out on the 8th season of “Southern Charm,” but Olindo has already confirmed that there is no bad blood between her, Conover, or his current flame.

“I think the world of Paige, I think she’s great,” Olindo told Us. “I think they seem very happy together and I am so happy for him and I was surprised to see people, like, trying to pin me in Paige against each other, because it really doesn’t have to be like that. …any, like, misunderstandings that you’ll see throughout the season were so unnecessary because of people in other people’s ears and stuff. I think if you just left it to me and Paige, like, we would be great friends.”

Olindo clarified that while she is “friendly” with DeSorbo, they don’t regularly spend time together.

“We don’t like, you know, hang out on the weekends or anything, but I love following her on Instagram,” she explained. “I think she’s got great style. I love the things she posts. I think she’s great. It’s kind of one of those things, like, there are boundaries, but all good things.”

On an episode of the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow last fall, Conover revealed that DeSorbo met pretty much everyone in his circle. Her first meeting with Olindo took place on the ‘Southern Charm” premiere at a birthday party for Kathryn Dennis.

“I mean, Charleston’s a very incestuous, small town and if you’re going to be around, you’re gonna meet everyone very quickly so she’s, unfortunately, had to get used to being in the same room as a lot of exes,” Conover explained.

READ NEXT: Southern Charm Star Gives Wedding Update