NeNe Leakes ‘in Love’ With New Boyfriend 3 Months After Husband’s Death

RHOA’s NeNe Leakes has a new boyfriend just over three months removed from the death of her husband.

According to TMZ, NeNe has started dating Nyonisela Sioh, a businessman who owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC. Nyonisela is originally from Liberia, Africa, according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, NeNe and Nyonisela were set up by former RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas.

According to Access Hollywood, who talked to a close friend of NeNe’s, the pair made their relationship official on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after dating for two months and are already “in love.” The same source told the outlet that Gregg, NeNe’s deceased husband, wanted NeNe to “move on with her love life and the two spoke about it before his passing.”

Nyonisela is also a father according to his Instagram account.

“You’re re not just a son. You are the reason I’m living, the king of my heart. I love you son. Happy Birthday. I wish you many more years to come,” he wrote on November 8, 2021.

So far, NeNe has not appeared on Nyonisela’s Instagram account.

Here’s everything we know:

Nyonisela Made His Instagram Debut on December 16, 2021, While Celebrating NeNe’s Birthday

Her new man made an appearance at one of NeNe’s birthday celebrations where a photo of the pair together became his Instagram debut.

“This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way,” she wrote on the caption. “I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way! My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week. I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time.”

According to Access Hollywood, NeNe and Nyonisela have already taken a trip to Miami together and she’s currently planning a birthday party for him.

NeNe’s Husband Gregg Died on September 1, 2021, After a Long Battle With Colon Cancer

On September 1, 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that Gregg, NeNe’s husband of nearly 20 years, had died after a long battle with cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” their publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes told the outlet. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was originally diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 and went into remission a year later. But in June 2021 NeNe revealed his cancer had returned and was much more serious, the outlet reported.

In October 2021, one month after Gregg’s death, NeNe addressed the idea of potentially dating again in an Instagram Story, according to US Weekly.

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” she said. “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey! I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

