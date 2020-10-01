Friend of Wendy Williams Claims NeNe Leakes Hooked up with Major Rap Star

In a new video, Wendy Williams’ friend, Madina Milana, claimed that former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes hooked up with major rapper French Montana.

In the video, Milana trashed Leakes and claimed that she had cheated on her husband with the rapper. “Why don’t you talk about the part where when we was in the truck, you was letting French touch all up on your snatch,” Milana said in the video, as noted by The Blast. “That’s right. You was all up under French Montana. A whole married woman, NeNe. What I’m gonna tell you is this. You better fall all the way back and keep everyone’s name out your mouth. If you keep coming for people that’s what’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be more stuff aired out, more receipts shown. And I don’t think you want that smoke boo. So fall back.”

NeNe Leakes has been a member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its first season, but she recently announced on a YouTube video that she would not be coming back to the network as she was unable to reach a deal with Bravo. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said in the video. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Leakes Is Currently Feuding With Williams

Leakes and Williams are currently feuding after Williams appeared on a September 27 Watch What Happens Live episode. During the episode, Williams talked negatively about her supposed friend Leakes, and said that a spinoff show about Leakes’ life would be “boring.” Leakes fired back at Williams’ comments on a September 29 YouTube video, which she titled, “Stop using me for click bait!”

During the video, Leakes said, as noted by Page Six, “Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately … Wendy went on her show, she talked very negatively. A couple of days later she talked negatively again.”

Leakes also added, as noted by Page Six, “Then, she does Andy Cohen’s show, and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. That’s what you’re not going to do, Wendy.”

Leakes also took to her Twitter page on September 28 to blast Williams once again. Leakes Tweeted, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

Leakes Has Responded to Milana’s Claims

After Milana accused Leakes of hooking up with French Montana, Leakes took to her Instagram page to fire back at her. Leakes posted a photo of her looking through a Chanel purse. In the caption, Leakes wrote, “Looking for this damn Kat that @frenchmontana done SNATCHEDDDDDD 😭😭😂 GOT to dig deeper Chile.”

Leakes also posted another photo to her Instagram of her looking confusedly at her phone. In the caption, Leakes wrote, “John Doe wit all these liessssss! Say what now!?!? 😂🤣 i can’t.”

