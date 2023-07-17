NeNe Leakes Chimes In on Kim Zolciak’s RHOA Future

NeNe Leakes shared her thoughts on the latest news involving her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Kim Zolciak after she and her husband Kroy Biermann called off their divorce two months after filing.

Leakes, whose on-and-off friendship with Zolciak was well documented on RHOA, was asked by TMZ if she had anything to say about Zolciak and Biermann deciding to give their marriage another shot. “Nothing,” she first said before adding, “You know, it’s good. It’s a marriage so you have a lot of highs and lows. So hopefully they’re gonna work it out, they have a family.”

Biermann and Zolciak share four minor children together and Biermann also adopted Zolciak’s two daughters from a previous relationship, who are now in their twenties. Leakes agreed that the split was “kind of messy” but said she hoped the two were back together for good.

When asked whether she thought Zolciak’s split and reconciliation was a move to get back on reality TV, Leakes admitted, “It makes great TV but I wouldn’t personally want to act like I’m having some issue with my husband just to get back on TV,” she said. “I wouldn’t wanna do that. So hopefully that’s not what it is… I’m sure she’ll get back on the show whether she did that or not. I’m sure they will allow her to come back over and over again.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

NeNe Leakes Previously Said She Reached Out to Kim Zolciak After News of Her Divorce Broke

Leakes addressed the news of Zolciak’s divorce before the RHOA star and Biermann called it off and said it was sad and not an easy situation. She told TMZ on July 5 that she had reached out to Zolciak to offer support as her former co-star had done the same for her when she was going through a hard time.

Leakes reiterated that she’d been in touch with Zolciak during her recent chat with TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport and said the two women had talked on the phone. Leakes revealed she reached out a few times after Biermann and Zolciak announced their divorce and said, “Hopefully she’s in a better place.”

Andy Cohen Commented on Kim Zolciak’s Reconciliation News & Said He Was Surprised By It

Andy Cohen is another Bravo figure who’s spoken out on Biermann and Zolciak’s relationship news as he said he was “really surprised” to hear that they were getting back together.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host made the comments on July 10 on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live” and said one of the reasons he was so shocked that they were calling off the divorce was because he’d spoken to Zolciak for around a half-hour just a few weeks before.

Cohen said that during that chat, it had seemed to him as though the former NFL star and Zolciak had “irreconcilable differences.” Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce on May 8, 2023, and they both filed to dismiss their divorce just two months later, on July 7, 2023, according to Page Six.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’