PHOTOS: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Playful Side With New Boyfriend

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes has a new boyfriend by the name of Nyonisela Sioh. Page Six reported that on December 23, the 54-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to upload brief clips and pictures that featured her beau. The screenshots from the Instagram Stories can be seen here.

According to Page Six, Leakes revealed that she and Sioh feasted on lobster during their dinner date. In one clip, the reality television personality stated that it was “almost Christmas Eve,” and noted that she was “having dinner with” her romantic partner, who was sporting a black top. The former Bravo star also showed off her silly side by sticking out her tongue.

Nyonisela Sioh Attended Nene Leakes’s Birthday Party

The couple has been involved with each other for at least a few weeks. TMZ reported that Sioh, who “owns a couture suit company,” was present at a party in celebration of Leakes’s 54th birthday. On December 15, the former Bravo star shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Her beau posed for two photos while wearing a lavender suit.

In the caption of the post, Leakes shared that she did not intend to have a big party, but her family insisted.

“My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you [Brentt Leakes],” read a portion of the post’s caption.

According to TMZ, an insider revealed that Leakes’s former “RHOA” castmate, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas set her up with her new boyfriend.

Nene Leakes Shared That Her Late Husband Encouraged Her ‘to Move On’

Page Six noted that Leakes’s husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away from colon cancer in September 2021. While speaking to People magazine in September 2021, the former “RHOA” star discussed the week leading up to his death. She shared that “[t]he last five days before his passing was really beautiful.”

“All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock,” said the television personality.

She also shared that before Gregg passed, “[h]e said he wanted [her] to move on with [her] life.”

Leakes spoke about Gregg’s death during a November appearance on “The Real.” She shared that she and her son, Brentt, have a strong support system that has enabled them to cope with his passing.

“My son and I, we are doing well. We’ve had a lot of highs and lows, but we’re doing well. We have a really good circle of friends and support that have really been here for us and been lifting us up during this time,” said the former Bravo star.

Leakes also shared that she was not opposed to dating following her late husband’s death. She encouraged potential suitors to “shoot [their] shot.”

“Let me see, you know, it’s interesting dating. Actually, you know, a few of my friends have been calling me up saying – just kind of being in the house a lot, kind of being by yourself like it makes you really depressed, it makes me really think, you know, about Gregg a lot,” said the reality television star.

She explained that she has “gone out with [her] girlfriends” to “met up with different people.” She also seemed to reference Sioh.

“My friend Peter [Thomas] has introduced me to somebody, we just talk,” said the former “RHOA” star.

