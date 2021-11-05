Is NeNe Leakes Returning to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Next Season?

NeNe Leakes has revealed whether or not she is interested in returning to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for season 14.

On Thursday, November 3, the former long-time housewife appeared on “The Real” where the subject of her potentially returning to the show came up.

“Yeah, sure. I’ll return to the show,” NeNe said on the show. “I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’d be happy to return to the show.”

She even admitted she’s been in talks with producer Andy Cohen about returning.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo [Benjamin] and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and we’re off to the races,” she said on the show. NeNe was on the first season of the show, which initially began airing in 2008. She stayed on for seven seasons before taking a “friend of” role for season 8. She skipped season 9 entirely then returned for three more seasons before quitting again after season 12. She spoke at length about her departure in September 2020 when she revealed a “an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation” via her official YouTube page. Season 14 was confirmed by Bravo in October with the following ladies on board: Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross. NeNe’s Husband Gregg Leakes Passed Away September 1 After a Four Year Battle With Cancer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Leakes (@greggleakes)

NeNe’s husband Gregg, who was a staple on many seasons of the show, died on September 1 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” their publicist wrote in a statement to the outlet. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe and Gregg’s love story was a hot topic on the show, first their divorce in 2011, then their reunion in 2013. Bravo even aired a spinoff special of their wedding, “I Dream of NeNe.” NeNe revealed to People the last moments of Gregg’s life, which included their last words to each other. “‘I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you,’” she told the outlet. “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

NeNe Is Selling Her Home in Georgia for $4 Million Following Gregg’s Death

Following Gregg’s September death, NeNe listed their home for $4 million, the price was later dropped by $200,000 the New York Post reported.

The married couple shared the home from 2015 when they purchased it for just over $2 million, it’s since had multiple renovations, the outlet reports.

The home, located in Deluth, an hour outside of Atlanta, spanns 10,000 square feet and is set on a golf course. The home features a pool with a waterfall, a remodeled basement, wine storage, movie theatre and a beauty salon, according to Dirt.

