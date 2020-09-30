NeNe Leakes Explodes on Andy Cohen

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes isn’t holding back when it comes to letting everyone know what she really thinks of Andy Cohen and Bravo.

On September 27, Cohen hosted his aftershow Watch What Happens Live with star Wendy Williams. During the segment, they talked a lot about Leakes and now, Leakes is firing back. After their appearance, Leakes took to her YouTube channel on September 29 to air out what she really thinks about Cohen.

“And for Andy,” Leakes said during the video, as noted by Page Six, “remember, no one knew you until you knew me.”

Leakes also posted the video to her Instagram page and wrote a message to Cohen in the caption. “What’s really unfair here is for someone to continue picking on you publicly after you have bowed out gracefully, thanked everyone you possibly could and tried to remain silent numerous times while being bashed over & over again,” Leakes wrote in the caption. “I even deactivated my social media for a month to try adn remove myself. You don’t just get to devalue me on your show because you want too.”

At the end of the caption, Leakes added, “I’m telling you right now, right here publicly, LEAVE ME ALONE.”

Leakes Recently Suggested That Bravo ‘Forced’ Her off of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

They definitely did — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 26, 2020

In a recent Tweet, Leakes also implied that she was forced off of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As noted by Us Weekly, a fan wrote to Leakes on Twitter on September 26, “It sounds like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?’ In response, Leakes wrote, “They definitely did.”

Leakes has also blasted Cohen on Twitter, writing on September 26, “@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit. Well I can’t wait to tell my truths. I hope I get just as much respect.” Recently, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her contract was not renewed by Bravo to come back for the next season.

Leakes Said That She Would ‘Let The World Know’ Who Andy Cohen Really Is

Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

After the Watch What Happens Live episode with Williams aired, Leakes took to Twitter the next day to blast them both. Leakes wrote about Cohen, “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are.” In a separate Tweet, Leakes also wrote, “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

Leakes didn’t hold back on calling out Williams, either. “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings,” Leakes wrote on Twitter about Williams. During the Watch What Happens Live episode, Williams said that she and Leakes were friends, but after all of this, that might not be the case anymore!

