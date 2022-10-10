Bravo Stars React to Shocking News About NeNe Leakes’ Son

NeNe Leakes is dealing with more tragic news just one year after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, following his long battle with colon cancer.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, suffered a medical emergency in October 2022. According to TMZ, Brentt suffered a heart attack and a stroke and was transported to an Atlanta, Georgia hospital. He is expected to have a long recovery, the TMZ source revealed.

Brentt is the youngest son of NeNe and Gregg Leakes, and he was sometimes featured on “RHOA,” along with his older brother Bryson, when their mom was a cast member. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG was a main cast member for 10 seasons on the Bravo reality show until her exit in 2020.

According to Just Jared, Brentt is a business owner with a mobile hookah business called Who Want Smoke, and works with his mom at The Linnethia Lounge located in Atlanta.

Bravo Stars Reacted to Brentt Leakes’ Medical Emergency

In a statement on her Instagram story, NeNe said she did not intend for the news about her son to come out yet, and she had planned to share the details of his medical crisis when he was “in a better place.” Leakes confirmed that Brentt suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke, and reiterated that her son does not drink or do drugs.

The Bravo alum added that Brentt tested negative for multiple medical conditions while in the hospital. She also said the situation was “scary” and that her son is still struggling with speaking, but that he is in “good spirits.” Leakes also thanked fans and friends who have reached out to her and asked everyone to keep her son in their prayers. She also announced plans to sell the lounge she runs with her son because it is “a lot” right now. “We are just shocked,” she said of the tragedy.

Several Bravo stars posted to social media to offer support to Leakes and her son.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Claudia Jordan posted to Twitter, writing, “Prayers up to Brentt and also to Nene Leakes. I don’t want anyone to feel that kind of pain and fear. Please send positive vibes to this family. They have been thru enough grief as of late.”

“Married to Medicine” star Anila Sahjja also tweeted, “Sending prayers and love to Nene and her son Brentt Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Brentt Leakes Is Close to His Mom NeNe Leakes

Brentt’s Instagram page features multiple family photos. In 2017, he shared his very first Instagram post, which was a photo from his high school graduation day as he posed with his family.

In September 2021, he posted a throwback photo of his dad holding him when he was a newborn baby. “Damn i miss my daddy. Rest Up Pop, Love You,” Brentt captioned the pic.

Brentt’s most recent social media post before his medical crisis was in September 2022. He shared a TikTok post of him and his mother doing the “Hit You With the Blick” dance trend.

“Name a better mother son duo I’ll wait,” he captioned the post.

