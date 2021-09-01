NeNe Leakes Son Shares a Message as Gregg Leakes Continues to Fight Cancer

NeNe Leakes‘ husband Gregg Leakes is battling colon cancer, and he isn’t doing well.

Back in July, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed that her husband’s cancer had returned after he spent the last two years in remission, according to People magazine. He was first diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer back in 2018.

This time around, NeNe said that Gregg spent six weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for colon cancer, including surgery.

“He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different,” NeNe told The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live the month before, according to People.

While fans continue to pray for Gregg, all eyes have been on NeNe’s Instagram for the latest updates. Her son, Brentt Leakes, however, took to his Instagram Stories with a message for people all over the world.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brentt Encouraged People to ‘Spent Time With [Their] Loved Ones’

Although it wasn’t an update, Brentt took to his Instagram Stories to encourage people to spend time with their loved ones because life tends to sneak up on everyone.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f*cking valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day,” he wrote, according to a screenshot tweeted out by The Shade Room. “Please go create memories with ya people,” he added.

Brentt hasn’t provided any additional information about his father or how things are going. He and his brother, Bryson Bryant, NeNe’s only two children with Gregg, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Gregg has “several older children” from previous relationships.

NeNe Said Her Husband Is ‘Transitioning to the Other Side’

In a devastating update that may not have been meant to go public, Leakes revealed that her husband, Gregg, was not doing well. It happened during an appearance at her lounge, The Linnethia, in Atlanta.

An Instagram account called It’s OnSite shared a video of NeNe telling patrons at the lounge that her husband was “at home dying.”

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” NeNe said. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ okay?” she added.

NeNe didn’t say anything more about Gregg or his condition, nor did she share any further updates on Instagram. She did, however, post one photo of the word “broken,” along with the prayer hands emoji and the broken heart emoji. She didn’t caption the post or give any context, but fans knew that she was referring to Gregg. Many took to the comments section to offer prayers and healing words for NeNe, who has been married to Gregg for more than 24 years.

