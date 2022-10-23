Nene Leakes’ Son Gives Update on His Health Following Stroke

Nene Leakes’ son is doing “good” following a very serious medical event that landed him in the hospital.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared details about what happened to her 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 10, 2022, just after TMZ reported that Brentt had suffered heart failure and had a stroke.

“He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” Nene said, adding that her son had been tested for all kinds of possible underlying health conditions, including HIV. “It was very scary. I don’t even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out and what condition he was in. Obviously a stroke is a very serious thing and so he’s struggling with speaking and it’s, I don’t know,” she added.

A little more than a week later, Brentt shared an update on his Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brentt Answered Some Fan Questions on His Instagram Stories & Interacted With a Handful of His Followers

On October 21, 2022, Brentt shared a video of himself at a club wearing a red sweatshirt and a pair of matching bottoms. He was holding a sparkler and dancing, surrounded by people. Although he didn’t put a caption on the post, Brentt appeared to be in good spirits and was enjoying his time.

He then decided to put a Q&A box up on his Instagram Stories, allowing for his followers to ask him questions. “Are you okay?” someone asked. “Good!” Brentt responded, adding the heart hands emoji.

Someone else asked Brentt how tall he is and a couple of people wrote that they missed him. However, Brentt didn’t provide any additional details about his health. He did, however, upload a photo of himself on an exercise bike and was hooked up to a machine, likely at a hospital or another medical facility. He didn’t offer any explanation for the picture.

Nene Previously Said That Her Son Had Shown ‘Improvement’

According to TMZ’s initial report, Brentt spent “several days” in the hospital before being sent to an Atlanta-area rehab. Although Nene didn’t get into the details about where her son was in his recovery process, she did share that her son was getting better.

“Keep us in your prayers. Keep Brentt in your prayers,” she said, adding, “Brentt FaceTimed me this morning. He’s in good spirits. We are just shocked. She went on to say that her son had shown “some improvement” which is very good news.

Nene has not offered an update on her son’s condition or what may have caused him to have such a serious medical event at such a young age. Doctors were looking into several possibilities including him having a serious case of the coronavirus or him having a heart issue that he may have been born with that had gone unnoticed for all these years.

Nene made it clear that he son doesn’t drink or do drugs and she said that his weight didn’t have anything to do with what had happened.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Accuses Her Co-Star of Being ‘Violent’