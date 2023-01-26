Son of Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Debuts Shocking 100-Pound Weight Loss

The son of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has lost 100 pounds, and he is sharing the news on Instagram. On January 15, 2023, Brentt Leakes posted some photos of himself after he was able to lose an incredible amount of weight.

“Focus on you until The focus is you,” Brentt Leakes captioned his Instagram post, adding the hashtag “#100poundsdown.”

The weight loss comes just three months after Brentt Leakes was hospitalized — doctors discovering that he had suffered a stroke. At the time, NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories to provide a small update to fans.

“He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” NeNe Leakes said. “It was very scary. I don’t even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out and what condition he was in. Obviously a stroke is a very serious thing and so he’s struggling with speaking and it’s, I don’t know,” she explained.

Brentt Leakes has been released from the hospital, has been doing physical therapy, and has been working on getting himself healthy ever since. He appears to be having great success on his new journey.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brentt Leakes Has Been Doing ‘Good’ Since His Stroke

Heading into 2023, Brentt Leakes seems to have a new perspective on life. He has completely cleared out any and all old posts on his Instagram account, starting fresh in the new year. On January 9, 2023, she shared a picture alongside his mom with the caption, “Let’s make it personal. #momma.”

About a week later, he showed off his 100-pound weight loss. Shortly after the medical emergency, NeNe Leakes made it very clear that her son’s weight didn’t have anything to do with what had happened to him. Regardless, he made the decision to get in shape after the serious health scare.

In October 2022, Brentt Leakes put a Q&A box on his Instagram Stories and someone asked him, “Are you okay?”

“Good!” he responded, adding the heart hands emoji.

Brentt Leakes Received Tons of Positive Feedback About His Weight Loss

In the last photo of the post, Brentt Leakes shared a split screen before-and-after of his weight loss, giving followers a clear picture of the hard work he has put in to take off some serious weight.

Shortly after showing off his transformation, people started filling up the comments section of the post with positive feedback about a job well done.

“You look amazing. I pray for your good health,” one person wrote.

“Never take life for granted. You look amazing young man,” someone else added.

“Good job Brent u look great..keep doing ur thing..wishing u good health,” a third comment read.

“You look amazing!! I lost 102 lbs since 2021 and it’s the best feeling ever! Congratulations,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton also left a comment on the post, letting Brentt Leakes know he’s done a great job. “Auntie nephew looking [fire],” she wrote, adding a string of fire emoji.

