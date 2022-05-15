Fans Think Nene Leakes Looks Unrecognizable in New Pic

Nene Leakes has gone and confused her fans on social media once again.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to her Instagram account on May 9, 2022, to share a new photo of herself. And while most fans thought that Leakes looked “beautiful,” several felt that Leakes looked a bit different in the snap.

The photo marked the first self portrait that Leakes has shared in almost a month. She didn’t leave much of a caption outside of kissing lips emoji. In the pic, Leakes showed off a deeper, caramel hair color with some blond framing around her face. She also wore dramatic pink and brown eyeshadow complete with black eyeliner and fake lashes. Her pout was perfectly outlined in a brown-hued lip pencil and filled in with a nude gloss.

Overall, Leakes glowed in the photo as she peered off to the side, not looking directly into the camera lens. And although she limited the comments on the post, fans still took the time to react.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several RHOA Fans Thought Leakes Looked Different in Her Photo

Leakes’ photo received more than 67,000 likes in the first 24 hours it was live. The comments also stacked up, with many Instagram users sharing their feelings on Leakes’ apparent new look.

“Damn you look good wtf @neneleakes girl,” one person commented, adding several shocked face emoji.

“She had a whole face transplant,” someone else wrote.

“Who dis…,” a third Instagram user asked.

“It’s sad people can’t grow old gracefully,” another comment read.

“She. Had work done on her face,” a fifth person said.

“But that ain’t her real face with that fake wig hair color. Repost without the filters and let’s see what people say,” added another.

Leakes Has Previously Been Told That She Looks Unrecognizable in Photos

This is certainly not the first time that Leakes was told that she didn’t look like herself.

In September 2021, the former reality star shared a photo of herself in her car, and fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to question Leakes’ appearance.

“Is this a cartoon?” one fan asked.

“You looked so much better before all this weird plastic surgery,” someone else added.

“Girl you got the works!! Them teeth looks good I remember Sharee told you fix them mother f***** teeth and you did it,” added a third Instagram user.

“You don’t look like the girl from house wives of years ago I don’t even recognize you,” a fourth person said.

Leakes was quick to say that she was using an app that made her look a little different.

“For some of the people that are asking…I’m on a beauty cam app. Yes, this is my hair, yes this is my makeup…and I think sometimes when you add in the light, like in the daylight light, it makes you look real lighter, so I’m like that,” she explained in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. “I’m still a brown girl,” she added.

She has not said anything about using a filter on her most recent Instagram post.

