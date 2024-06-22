Oscar Winning Actor to Star in ‘Real Housewives’-Inspired Murder Mystery Movie

“The Real Housewives” franchise has picked up quite a few famous fans over the years, with Nicki Minaj hosting part of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” season 6 reunion and Rihanna getting name-dropped every time she follows or messages a Housewife.

While Jennifer Lawrence has never kept her love for “The Real Housewives” in the dark, she’s officially bringing it to the next level as Deadline reported on June 21 that Lawrence is set to produce and star in a new movie inspired by the franchise.

The new movie “The Wives” is a murder mystery, written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, whose play “Circle Jerk” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It will be produced in part by Apple Studio and A24, after what Deadline referred to as a “competitive situation.”

Fans React to Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Announcement

The plot is being kept under wraps as the movie is still in development, but that didn’t stop fan from sounding off. Queens of Bravo shared a screenshot of the announcement in a June 21 post, and comments started pouring in from fans excited about the new project.

“My jlaw is back she was amazing in No Hard Feelings, Causeway, and don’t look up and passengers and mother!!! Can’t wait to see her in this!!!” one fan wrote, with another user replying, “She’s one of my favorite actresses.”

“Imagine if she wins an Oscar for this 😮 😮 😮 😮 😮,” another fan added.

“Can Heather Dubrow and Taylor Armstrong have an acting scene with Kyle as their coach lol,” a fourth user wrote, referencing the tension between Dubrow and Armstrong in RHOC season 17 after Dubrow declined a role in a movie Armstrong was shooting.

“Greatest WWHL guest in herstory. What do I have to do to go to this premiere? 🔥 🚨 😍,” another fan commented.

Aside from “The Wives” announcement, Queens of Bravo shared a clip of Lawrence from “Watch What Happens Live” in 2018, where host Andy Cohen surprised her with appearances by Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel. Lawrence, upon seeing her surprise, nearly burst into tears, saying, “I got my smile back. I’m seriously going to cry. Oh my god, I’m so happy to finally meet you.”

Sarah Paulson Took Inspiration From ‘Real Housewives’

Lawrence isn’t the only award-winning actor to take inspiration from the “Housewives” world, as Sarah Paulson revealed on “The View” in November 2023 that Meredith Marks was one source of inspiration behind her performance in the Broadway play “Appropriate”.

She elaborated on this during a January 2024 interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, where she told Meyers, “It’s that and ‘Chimp Empire’ which is on Netflix, I don’t know if you’ve watched that it’s excellent, it’s about a bunch of chimpanzees. So if you figure out somewhere between ‘Chimp Empire’ and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ I found my character. Right in the middle of that, somehow. So I’m not playing Meredith Marks but I was inspired by some of her physicality and some of her intensity.”

Paulson’s inspiration paid off, as she went on to win the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her performance in June 2024.

