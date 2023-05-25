Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Could Be Put on Pause Amid Cast Feud

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” could be facing a long pause between seasons due to the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Sources told Page Six that Bravo is unsure how to proceed given the fact that Giudice and Gorga are at odds — and thing did not get resolved during the season 13 reunion. Sources also told the outlet that none of the cast members have received contracts for season 14. The report indicates that filming for the next season was set to begin in June 2023, but that’s not longer the plan.

A representative for Bravo previously told Heavy that the network does not disclose filming dates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Has No Plans of Leaving the Show

In an interview with E! News in May 2019, Giudice said that she plans on returning for season 14 — whenever that may be.

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” she told the outlet. Giudice also said that she hasn’t talked to her sister-in-law since the reunion. “I’m just so over it. I’ve been dealing with this for 10 years,” she explained.

In December 2022, Giudice told People magazine that she doesn’t have any intentions of leaving “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” She is the only cast member who has appeared in all 13 seasons.

“I would never step away. I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show. Other people are trying to put that out there, like, ‘Oh, Teresa wants to leave,'” she said.

“It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show … the games that people play. No. I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away,” she added.

Melissa Gorga Also Says She Will Not Quit RHONJ

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” Gorga said on the May 4, 2023, episode of her “On Display” podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now,” she added.

And this isn’t the first time that Gorga has made her intentions of staying on RHONJ clear. Following an episode of “On Display” in August 2022, some fans thought that Gorga was ready to say goodbye to the franchise. She took to her Instagram Stories a short while later to make sure the public knew where her head was at.

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving,” she said of her and her husband, Giudice’s only brother, Joe Gorga.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Guest Regret for ‘Watch What Happens Live’