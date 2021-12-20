WATCH: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Explosive Trailer [VIDEO]





Play



The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Trailer | #RHONJ The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres February 1st @ 9pm on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars , Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Joe Giudice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Joe Gorga. _______________________________________________ More Marcus: Subscribe: youtube.com/user/gugufurmarcus Twitter: twitter.com/MrMarcusWhite Instagram: instagram.com/mrmarcuswhite/ _______________________________________________ More RHONJ: Season 2: 5 Top Fights: youtu.be/sgqDkPIzHek Season… 2021-12-20T16:28:43Z

The explosive season 12 trailer has dropped for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and the RHONJ cast is on fire.

Friends become enemies, relationships are on the rocks, physical fights break out, and families get involved. The new season of RHONJ looks like it’s going to be a bumpy ride … for the cast and for viewers.