RHONJ Slated for Another Shortened Season: Report

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiered its 12th season on February 1, 2022, but there’s already chatter about the season finale — and the reunion.

According to rhonjobsessed on Instagram, the women will be filming the reunion on March 31, 2022. It is unclear how many parts the reunion will end up airing, but the person who runs the fan account revealed that season 12 will be another shortened season regardless; there are 13 episodes expected not including the reunion.

Season 11 was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, which actually affected the filming schedule from the start. The Jersey housewives were at a halt until production felt the show could be filmed safely — and even then there were complications.

“We started filming the new season and we only got one week in before we shut down,” Jackie Goldschneider said on the March 19, 2021, episode of the Everything Iconic podcast. “If we would have never got going I think it would have been different, but we all like, prepared, and then we started and then we were filming and then … it just stopped,” she added.

It is unclear why season 12 would potentially be shortened, but it is expected to air a total of 13 episodes plus the reunion. Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment but has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 12 of RHONJ Has Been Bringing in Great Ratings

The twelfth season of the Bravo franchise has been doing well for the network, bringing in more than 1,000,000 viewers during the third episode, according to TVDeets.

TVDeets confirmed that RHONJ was outperforming “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which is usually one of the highest rated franchises.

“As previously reported, the RHONJ Season 12 premiere performed so well in the ratings with its early February debut that it earned the top spot in all of cable for the night,” TVDeets reported. While there was a dip in live audience viewership for episode two, RHONJ hit a season high during its third episode.

Fans Are Wondering Why RHONJ Is Getting Another Short Season

Fans of the franchise seem to be thoroughly enjoying season 12, and many are unhappy to hear that there aren’t many more episodes left.

“Already!?? Why are there 20+ episodes of every other franchise, but NJ barley get 13,” one person commented on rhonjobsessed’s post.

“That’s crazy we want more…seems like 200 of Salt Lake. I could watch NJ all year,” another fan added.

“Why are they doing such short seasons, it’s so weird,” a third person questioned. “Why is Bravo letting such a strong show down with short seasons, they’re always extended and then heavily edited,” the Instagram user added.

“I hate how their seasons are so short. Beverly hills has like 20 episodes a season, it’s crazy. So much for all the talk that this season would be longer, it’s so short,” a fourth comment read.

“They get some of the highest ratings, its one of the best franchises… yet the editing sucks, they never get [any] pics/intros and the season is EXTREMELY short!!!” another Instagram user commented.

