‘RHONY’ Is Coming Back & Luann de Lesseps Says She Is Part of the Cast

“The Real Housewives of New York” is currently on hiatus, but it is coming back, perhaps in 2022, this according to the countess herself. In an interview with Page Six, Luann de Lesseps confidently said that the New York franchise “is not going anywhere.”

The reality star admitted that she welcomed a break from filming because she’s been busy with her cabaret and what not, but she is sure that the show will resume once the casting changes have been made. And while there have been rumors that de Lesseps won’t be a full-time “Housewife” when the show returns, she seems to be under the impression that she is absolutely coming back.

“I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one,” de Lesseps told Page Six. Moreover, she said that she wouldn’t mind having Eboni K. Williams back. “Even though we didn’t have the reunion, I felt like we landed and ended in a good place. I’m not opposed to having her back. Let’s see what happens,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

De Lesseps Said That Casting Checks in With Her on Potential New ‘Housewives’

While she admits that she doesn’t really have a say in casting, de Lesseps revealed that casting directors often ask her thoughts on potential new “Housewives.”

“The casting is not up to me, obviously. Of course, they weigh in with [me] because I’ve been around for a long time,” she told Page Six. “I try to go into things with no preconceived notions like I did on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to have the full experience. I feel the same way about casting and I’ve heard that they’ve got some great candidates,” she added.

De Lesseps’ comments are definitely interesting, as there have been plenty of rumors about her role on an upcoming season. One of those rumors suggests that de Lesseps will come back in a “friend role” rather than a full-time “Housewife.” The same rumor claims that Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan will be the only “Housewives” returning when the franchise returns.

Andy Cohen Previously Blamed COVID on Low Ratings & Said ‘RHONY’ Will Be Back

After the last season of “RHONY” finished without a reunion special, fans wondered if the franchise was even going to survive. Couple that with low ratings, and it seemed like “RHONY” was going to be on an indefinite hiatus. And while executive producer Andy Cohen has admitted that they are taking a break from filming, he also has said that the franchise isn’t ending.

“Is there a shakeup coming? I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is — a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight back in August 2021.

“So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production,” Cohen said.

No word from Cohen about whether or not de Lesseps will be keeping her apple on a full-time basis — or at all.

