Ramona Singer & Sonja Morgan Are the Only NY ‘Housewives’ Back for Season 14: Report

Rumors of a major “Real Housewives of New York” cast shake-up have been circulating for months, especially after low ratings plagued the Bravo franchise throughout Season 13.

According to Page Six, the franchise experienced the lowest ratings in “RHONY” history, and things were so bad that the reunion special never actually happened. While it’s unclear why ratings were so low, some fans insisted it was because the show failed to deliver good story lines and the right kind of drama. Others felt that the loss of Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer had a negative effect.

While it’s unclear the exact reason (or reasons) for the plummeting ratings, the show is expected to return sometime in 2022 — and there could be several new ladies joining the cast. While nothing has been set in stone just yet — as far as the public is aware — some changes were made to the show’s Wikipedia page that has fans very curious about Season 14.

While anyone is able to edit a Wikipedia page, fans took to Reddit to discuss the updates, and to weigh in on the rumored cast, regardless if this was a legitimate change or not.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ramona & Sonja Morgan May Be the Only 2 Stars From Last Season Returning Full-Time for Season 14

To reiterate, the Wikipedia page’s new information could be legit, or it could have been updated by a fan who is hoping to trick other’s into thinking this is the legitimate Season 14 cast. Either way, the change has fans talking.

The new update suggests that Ramona, Sonja, and Eboni will all return to the franchise in full-time roles. Luann de Lesseps will step back into a “friend” role, and former “RHONY” star will dip her toe back into the water with a “friend” role of her own. Meanwhile, Tinsley is listed as a “guest,” which suggests that she could appear in a handful of episodes.

After taking a season off, Dorinda Medley could be back for more drama, perhaps inking a role to return as a full-time “Housewife.”

All of that said, the Wikipedia page suggests that Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney will not be returning for Season 14.

There Could Be 4 New ‘Housewives’ Joining the ‘RHONY’ Cast

It seems that the cast shake-up may not only bring back former “Housewives” stars, but it may introduce new women into the fold. According to the edited Wikipedia page, there are going to be four new “Housewives” on Season 14.

June Ambrose, the creative director for Puma, is one of the rumored new “RHONY” stars. Based on her Instagram posts, June calls New York City home.

Lucia Hwong (pictured above) is a composer and an actor, with several credits to her name, according to her IMDb page.

Bershan Shaw appeared in a “friend” role on Season 13, and she could be joining the cast in a full-time capacity in 2022. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Bershan was rumored to be a full-time cast member last season.

Last, but not least, is Lisa Simonsen, a New York-based real estate broker.

Fans have been discussing the rumored cast shake-up on Reddit, and while some are taking the Wikipedia edit with a grain of salt, others are already weighing in on how they’d feel if this was actually the Season 14 cast. You can read the comments here.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Cast Rumors for Newest Franchise