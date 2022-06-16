PHOTO: Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Nicholas Turns 13

Jacqueline Laurita has been off of reality television for several years but she is still active on social media and keeps her fans in the loop when it comes to what she’s doing and how her family is.

Laurita was part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for five seasons before she decided to switch to a part-time role in season 6. She came back as a full-time Housewife for season 7, and parted ways with Bravo after the season wrapped.

Since leaving reality television, Laurita and her husband, Chris, moved from New Jersey to Las Vegas with their two sons, CJ and Nicholas, both of whom appeared regularly on RHONJ. They all seem to be enjoying living in Nevada away from the hustle and bustle of the east coast, based on some of the Instagram posts that Laurita has shared.

On June 11, 2022, the Laurita family celebrated Nicholas’ 13th birthday.

Laurita Shared a Picture of Nicholas Who Is All Grown Up

Laurita planned a special birthday celebration for her 13-year-old. The theme? Circus. In a photo that she shared on Instagram, Nicholas stood next to a table that featured animal crackers, popcorn, balloons, and a circus tent themed table covering.

“Happy 13th Birthday Nicholas! We love you and are so proud of all of your hard work and accomplishments. You bring us so much joy! I’m sure you’ll have another great year! Xoxo,” Laurita wrote in the post’s caption.

“Nicholas is spending his birthday week in Palm Desert in a house we rented with some of his family and celebrating with his 14 year old cousin, Fiona, who also shares the same birthday. We are also celebrating my Fathers birthday who turned 80, two days earlier!!” she added.

Laurita said that Nicholas has been having “so much fun” traveling to different areas in California and she promised to share some photos from their trip at a later time. “I’ve been bad about taking them lately. We’ve just been enjoying the moments. Life is good,” she said.

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to wish Nicholas a happy birthday.

Nicholas Has Come a Long Way

RHONJ fans may know that Laurita’s son was diagnosed with autism at a very young age. Much of Laurita’s time on the show was centered around her youngest son as she worked with him to help him express himself and to communicate.

Laurita and her husband have been dedicated to helping Nicholas throughout his life, and they chose to share their ups and downs on reality television, which added another challenging element into their lives.

Fans may remember one emotional episode in particular when Nicholas said “I love you” to his mom. It was moments like these that had fans really invested in the Laurita family.

Nicholas has indeed come a very long way. While there was a period of his life that he was non-verbal, he actually sang “happy birthday” to his mom in a sweet video that she shared on Instagram on April 26, 2022.

“I wish the video was a better quality but the content is priceless,” Laurita captioned the post.

