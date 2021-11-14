Andy Cohen Reveals Nicki Minaj ‘Went for’ Two ‘RHOP’ Stars

Nicki Minaj will be appearing on the final episode of the four-part “Real Housewives of Potomac” season 6 reunion, which will air on November 21 and 28.

During a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen discussed how Minaj handled herself while filming the reunion. He told Entertainment Tonight reporter Nischelle Turner that “Nicki has her own hour at the end.”

“You’ll see her surprise the women at the end of part three and they’re stunned and they’re even more stunned when she sits down with her pink cards with questions that she wrote herself and many opinions,” said Cohen.

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host shared that he encouraged Minaj to ask hard-hitting questions.

“I went to Nicki before and I said, ‘Listen, I try to stay neutral and I try to serve as many opinions as I can. You can go in there and do your thing and share your opinions.’ And she does,” said Cohen.

Turner then mentioned that Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon shared on their podcast, “Reasonably Shady,” that Minaj did not appear to be fond of Ashley Darby.

Cohen confirmed that the rapper “went for Ashley.” He then revealed that Minaj “went for Gizelle too.”

“She did go for Gizelle,” asserted Cohen.

The 53-year-old explained that Minaj interacted with the “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars “as a fan and not a producer” while filming the reunion.

“I think that her sitting there as a fan there were things that she was saying that I wouldn’t have said. And I wouldn’t have been able to say,” said Cohen. “And then I think that as a woman of color, she was able to say what I wasn’t able to say. I came out at the end and I said, ‘Wow you said stuff that I never would have been able to say.’ And she said, ‘Why’ and Robyn said, ‘Because he’s a white man Nicki.’ And that’s the truth, you know.”

Karen Huger Spoke About Nicki Minaj Interacting With Gizelle Bryant at the Reunion

During an October 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger mentioned Nicki Minaj’s interaction with Gizelle Bryant while filming the reunion.

“She tore Gizelle’s a** up, it was so wonderful. It was wonderful! She asked questions that normally editing cuts. You know, I ask those and they never make the tape, so I’m hoping that they keep that with Nicki,” said Huger.

The 58-year-old also noted that Minaj had an opinion about Candiace Dillard’s music career.

“I loved how [Minaj] went for the juice with Candiace because she is a no-nonsense kind of business woman about the music industry so she held Candiace accountable,” stated Huger.

Gizelle Bryant Discussed Nicki Minaj During an October 2021 Interview

During an October 2021 interview on the “Chanel in the City” podcast, Gizelle Bryant shared her excitement about Nicki Minaj moderating part of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. She referenced that the rapper had been a long-time fan of the show.

“I think it’s fantastic. I mean for you to know and listeners to know Nicki has been watching ‘Potomac’ since season 1. Nicki started following me and Robyn season 1 and I kind of thought it was a joke so I — but clearly not because she’s like a huge fan. And look, I’m here for it if Nicki wants to host the reunion. We probably will get nothing accomplished and I’m fine with that,” said Bryant.

