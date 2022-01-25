RHOBH Star’s Daughter Is Having a Baby

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Nicky Hilton, is pregnant, as reported by E! News. According to the publication, the 38-year-old and her husband of six years, James Rothschild, currently have two children, a 5-year-old named Lily-Grace Victoria and a 4-year-old called Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn. Nicky’s new baby is expected to arrive in the summer of 2022.

Kathy’s 32-year-old son, Barron Hilton II, also has a child. BravoTV.com reported that Barron’s wife, Tessa, had their daughter, Milou Hilton, in March 2020. Shortly after the child’s birth, Kathy took to Instagram to let her followers know that she had another grandchild.

“We’re so proud to announce the arrival of baby Milou Hilton! Congratulations Tessa and Barron. We love you! [Kissing face emoji]” read the caption of the post.

Nicky Hilton ‘Was Not Thrilled’ When She Found Out Her Mother Would Have a Larger Role On ‘RHOBH’

As fans are aware, Kathy Hilton joined her sister, Kyle Richards, on as a “friend of” “RHOBH” during the show’s eleventh season. During an April 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Nicky shared how she felt about her mother becoming a Bravo star.

“I’m not going to lie, I was not thrilled when I first heard about it,” stated the mother-of-two.

Nicky then clarified that she is a fan of “RHOBH.”

“I watch the show, I love the show, I think it’s hysterical,” asserted the 38-year-old.

She then explained that she did not want to watch her mother deal with the negative aspects of starring on a hit Bravo series.

“You’ve seen, I mean the drama, the fighting, it’s a bit crazy, but she has assured me that she does not curse and that she does not fight, so I said, ‘Okay, have fun,'” explained Nicky.

Kathy Hilton Revealed Why She Joined the ‘RHOBH’ Cast in October 2021

During an October 2021 appearance on the “Up and Adam!” podcast, Kathy shared why she decided to become an “RHOBH” cast member after occasionally appearing as a guest since the show’s first season. She explained that the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on her decision.

“I think truthfully between the pandemic and as my daughters would say, possibly a little bored, not really going anywhere or doing anything,” shared the 62-year-old.

She also noted that Richards had encouraged her to be on “RHOBH.”

“Kyle and I had our issues and we were starting to put things, you know, the puzzle pieces back together,” stated the reality television personality. “She was really pushing for it and calling me and calling me and calling me. And you know, I thought that’ll be fun to be with her and it’ll be an experience and what do we have to lose?”

During the interview, Kathy revealed that she had a positive experience while filming “RHOBH” season 11. She also noted that she got along well with her co-stars.

“I really enjoyed it. I had a really good time. I really — I liked the girls, I loved the girls. I enjoyed my time, very much,” stated the mother-of-four.

Kathy will appear on the twelfth season of “RHOBH,” which does not currently have a release date.

