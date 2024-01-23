Dr. Nicole Martin Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Apology From RHOM Co-Star

The season 6 reunion for “The Real Housewives of Miami” was filmed in mid-January 2024 and returning main cast member Dr. Nicole Martin gave some insight on what she was hoping to discuss at the reunion.

During the season, Martin’s Mother’s Day luncheon devolved into a yelling match and Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola stormed out of the event when they learned that former cast member Ana Quincoces had been invited. Afterward, Martin caught the brunt of Nepola and Patton’s anger as they accused her of stirring the pot, while viewers learned that Adriana de Moura had been the one to invite Quincoces.

Julia Lemigova confronted de Moura about it and told her to take responsibility for it, but Martin said she was hoping for de Moura to own what she did at the reunion. “I felt like she was manipulating the situation and then when everyone found out she didn’t really own it out, she was a little wishy-washy, and that didn’t help my cause with the other women,” Martin told Us Weekly.

Martin admitted that de Moura had apologized to her since then but she was still hoping for a public acknowledgement at the reunion. “Adriana and I have spoken,” the anesthesiologist shared. “She apologized for the way things appeared on camera, and she told me she’s going to make it right at the reunion. So let’s see.”

Dr. Nicole Martin Said She Was Disappointed by Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton’s Reactions

Martin explained that it was eye-opening to watch the season and see other discussions going on. “It’s so hard because you hear so many things that you weren’t privy to while you were filming,” Martin shared. “I had no idea that Adriana was conspiring to bring Ana for X, Y, and Z reasons. And then watching it, you see her and Julia [Lemigova] kind of discussing the real reasons why she’s bringing Ana, and I’m like, that’s messed up.”

Martin revealed that she wrote notes about the season while watching so she’d remember everything she wanted to bring up on filming day. “I have a little notebook and so it’s hard to just stay organized and kind of tackle all those points,” she explained to the publication. “Especially when women are yelling and you get distracted and it’s hard.”

While Martin admitted that de Moura apologized and addressed the situation, she shared that she was still “disappointed” by Nepola and Patton’s reactions and how they jumped to conclusions about her involvement.

“Right from the start, they’ve kind of questioned who I am and they’ve attacked different aspects of my life, whether it’s professional, emotional relationship, my family,” Martin shared. “So I’m not surprised that they’re choosing to act this way, but I wish things were different.”

Adriana de Moura Was the RHOM Cast Member Who Wanted to Invite Ana Quincoces to the Lunch

During the 6th season of RHOM, viewers saw de Moura informing Lemigova that she’d met with Quincoces. She claimed that Quincoces had given her information about Alexia and Todd Nepola’s finances and alleged that the couple had financial troubles.

De Moura told Lemigova that she wanted Quincoces to share her information with the RHOM ladies in light of Nepola commenting on Lisa Hochstein’s finances. However, none of that took place during the Mother’s Day lunch due to Nepola and Patton’s decision to leave.

On January 18, Bravo’s official Instagram account posted the seating chart for the season 6 reunion, indicating that the filming had taken place. It showed Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira in the coveted first seats close to Andy Cohen. Hochstein, Martin and de Moura were seated on Pippen’s side while Abraira was followed by Nepola, Lemigova, Kiki Barth and Patton.

