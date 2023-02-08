Real Housewife Accuses Co-Star of Staging ‘Fake’ Scenes

Dr. Nicole Martin called out her “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Larsa Pippen recently as she accused her of creating “fake” and “staged” storylines for the show instead of showing fans her real life.

While speaking with Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast, Martin said Pippen was spreading a lot of rumors about her cast mates in order to create drama with them and make that her storyline instead of sharing her own life. “She calls herself Petty Pippen but I really do think we should change her name to Producer Pippen because she is basically trying to just create her own narrative all season,” Martin said.

She told the podcast listeners that Pippen isn’t showing her life. “Let’s be honest, she’s got four grown kids, she’s got an ex, they’re co-parenting, there’s a lot of dynamics there that she could touch on,” she explained, regarding Pippen’s co-parenting situation with her ex, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. “You don’t see any of that,” Martin continued. “Instead, you see some date that you know is staged – c’mon, you know that is not Larsa’s type, you see some fake-a** scenes…everything is just so artificial.”

Martin then challenged her co-star: “Bring your boyfriend on – your real boyfriend – the one you’re getting caught taking pictures with.” Pippen, 48, has been spotted on public dates with Marcus Jordan, the 32-year-old son of Scottie Pippen’s former teammate, Michael Jordan, and the two recently went Instagram official.

Dr. Nicole Martin & Larsa Pippen Began Feuding in Season 4

Dr. Nicole continued her criticism of Larsa Pippen as she said it seemed as though her co-star wants to be on reality TV but isn’t willing to share her real life. “Since she doesn’t want to share her real life, she’s gotta share something, so it’s like ‘let’s cook up this drama,'” she told “Mention It All” listeners.

Martin and Pippen began feuding in season 4 and their beef continued in season 5, where Martin and the other sophomore stars of the show have often found themselves at odds with the OG stars of the show, such as Pippen.

Dr. Nicole Martin Criticized the OGs for Acting Superior to the Newer Cast Members on the Show

The fifth season of RHOM, which was Martin’s second season of the show, saw a return of all of the season 4 stars. However, the split between the new cast members, who joined for season 4 after the show’s reboot, and the OG cast members who appeared in the show during its first run 10 years ago, was much more evident this season.

Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen are current main cast members who first appeared in season 1 of the show, and current “friends of” Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura are also OG RHOM stars. Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Nicole Martin joined the show as main cast members for its season 4 reboot, along with “friend of” Kiki Barth.

“The OG’s just have this blind alliance with each other,” she shared on “Mention It All.” “C’mon, Alexia and Marysol knew that what Larsa did – those accusations – were ugly, and they were like ‘Where there is smoke there is fire, what’s the big deal? Who cares?’ They will ride for each other blindly, no matter what. Their alliance has gotten stronger and the newbies are kind of banning together like, ‘No, this is not ok – you guys are not holier than thou.'”

Martin said she thought the division was partly caused by the new stars feeling more confident in their second season and they now have a fan base, but the OGs still treat them as “lesser” cast members. “They really try to talk down to us – it’s exhausting,” Martin shared. “You don’t get to belittle us.”

